(CNN) A woman who strapped nearly 1,000 succulents and endangered cacti to her body in an attempt to smuggle them into New Zealand has been sentenced to 100 hours of community work
15 Comments
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAIGE! NO!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: PAIGE! NO!


I'm screaming.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny but the sad part is that la migra will burn the plants.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Funny but the sad part is that la migra will burn the plants.


It's for the greater plant good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman is the final boss of cactuars
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow that's some harsh penalty - I'm sure it will deter her from trying it again.  If it really is a "biorisk" maybe a harsher penalty is in order - maybe on the order of what she would have made from selling it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she wan't brave enough and left the cacti on the outside of her.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You'd think she'd be put on an 'extra screening' list of some sort.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

godxam: wow that's some harsh penalty - I'm sure it will deter her from trying it again.  If it really is a "biorisk" maybe a harsher penalty is in order - maybe on the order of what she would have made from selling it.


Or to be sentenced for 100 hours of being the acupuncture test dummy
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You prrrrrrrick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
typical backassward behavior on display here of course.
Always blame and punish the one of the moment offender, but do nothing about the actual cause of the problem.


Things are banned from import to your country, and yet someone is trying to get them in....geee why?

I find if they were real about the reasons and the process, then they would not bust this person then and there. It's not the one lone take risk profiteer that is the cause of the problem. It is everyone else that will pay for them to do it.
If they will still pay, then they are still creating the situaont to entice someone else to try it again.

Instead let them carry on as is, ass if, and follow them. Bust everyone that buys from them and then bust the seller last for all the sales and smuggling.

But as long as those WHO ARE creating opportunity , then that is what they do and you're just assholes to let them keep enticing poorer/more desperate or less intelligent people into trouble and law breaking and never doing a dam thing about them.
Just keep busting the desperate /poor and overly greedy, not the actual cause of the problem, the ass holes who flaunt your own law by offering monye to break it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She should be weighted down with rocks and thrown in the ocean. Bioterrorist.
 
