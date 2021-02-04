 Skip to content
(Sad and Useless)   Somebody went and made a poop knife and it is for sale on Amazon and I am worried about America's bowel health   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
AnotherBozo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBozo: Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???


Mine has a sanitize cycle.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: AnotherBozo: Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???

Mine has a sanitize cycle.


You have a self cleaning poop knife?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Reddit thing. Jesus, so much internet leaking into real life lately.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: enry: AnotherBozo: Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???

Mine has a sanitize cycle.

You have a self cleaning poop knife?


Well I wipe my own ass so it is self-cleaning.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: enry: AnotherBozo: Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???

Mine has a sanitize cycle.

You have a self cleaning poop knife?


Pertinent to your interests, Ass Master?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Ass_Master_Flash: enry: AnotherBozo: Dishwasher safe!!?? Why???

Mine has a sanitize cycle.

You have a self cleaning poop knife?

Pertinent to your interests, Ass Master?


Please. I get enough fiber. As any ass master would.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't a specially made poop knife, it's a silicone cake spatula packaged as a poop knife.

Don't get it mixed up with your cake spatulas or birthday will never be the same.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It matches their new HQ.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This farking thing is worse than jackalopes. Can't we waste time with Bernie memes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poop Thread?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I made a poop gun so I could hang out with friends and shoot the shiat.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your packaging copy has to specify, "It's a real thing," you need to stop and take stock in your life.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a standard-issue tool for a Poopsmith.
 
RckPngn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
P
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: It's a Reddit thing. Jesus, so much internet leaking into real life lately.


I think it started on Imgur
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a little pricey.  I think I'll wait until they start hitting the second hand market.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I saw poop knife i thought what next... poop spoons... poop dinette set?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let he who has never had to jam a thumb up in there and pry out a stuck one cast the first stone.
 
