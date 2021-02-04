 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Break out your optical tweezers and your atomic force microscope to play your tiniest violins and spare a thought for those poor souls who struggle everyday with shoddy construction at the ultra-tall towers on "Billionaires Row" in New York   (realestate.boston.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Elevator, Condominium, Real estate, Apartment, The Residents, tallest residential building, Board of directors, Storey  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 1:28 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Abramovich and her husband, Mikhail, retired business owners who worked in the oil and gas business, bought a high-floor, 3,500-square-foot apartment at the tower for nearly $17 million in 2016, to have a secondary home near their adult children.

She was disappointed with her purchase on day one, she said, when she left her home in London in early 2016 to move into what she expected to be a completed apartment, and found that both her unit and the building were still under construction."

From one Russian Oligarch enclave to another. Scum.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be nice to have that much loot.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again?
 
tymothil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Abramovich and her husband, Mikhail, retired business owners who worked in the oil and gas business, bought a high-floor, 3,500-square-foot apartment at the tower for nearly $17 million in 2016, to have a secondary home near their adult children.

She was disappointed with her purchase on day one, she said, when she left her home in London in early 2016 to move into what she expected to be a completed apartment, and found that both her unit and the building were still under construction."

From one Russian Oligarch enclave to another. Scum.


So the con men got conned? Meh.

Anyone who spends that much money because of "status symbol" is a moron, don't care if they have money to burn.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm playing the world's smallest viola. It's more humiliating than a violin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's the saying? "You get what you pay for?"
 
epyonyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe it will result in better code and inspections down the line?

/jumps from thread
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is NYC equivalent of people moving into my hood and complaining about the roosters, deer, turkeys and the ever present drunken party in the street in summer months. It's a feature not a bug.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or do those skinny penis buildings seem to mar the Manhattan skyline?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You guys are just hating because the multimillion dollar homes you bought in a foreign country you've never been to weren't in skyscrapers.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pity, they'll have to stay in one of their 37 other homes instead.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Frothy Panties: Is it just me, or do those skinny penis buildings seem to mar the Manhattan skyline?


No imagination or vision, just squares that go up.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: I'm playing the world's smallest viola. It's more humiliating than a violin.


Well what do you know? I happen to be playing the world's smallest double bass. Perhaps we can find a couple of like minded individuals and form the world's smallest string quartet and really humiliate these whiners!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.