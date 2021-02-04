 Skip to content
(Altoona Mirror)   Responsible gun owner and family man busted for knowingly committing hundreds of illegal acts acquiring and reselling stolen weapons and gun parts including machine guns, silencers, ammunition and 1,352 gun slides, which are what? Clips? Magazines?   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used in at least four homicides.

So far.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Before we all get started here, is anyone going to want real butter on their popcorn?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  
40 months?  how about 40 years to act as an actual deterrent to such behavior?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Before we all get started here, is anyone going to want real butter on their popcorn?


Oh I'm lubin' up. Can't wait for the gun nuts to rush in with their defense on this.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Slides are the reciprocating part of of a semi-automatic handgun, akin to the bolt on a semi-automatic rifle.
 
