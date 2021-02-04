 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Operation Groundhog Day results in 40 arrests. All expected to be free at 6:00 tomorrow morning   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Controlled Substances Act, Police, Jeremy Lucas Locklear, Deliver Marijuana, Controlled Substance, Schedule III, English-language films, outstanding warrants  
•       •       •

1071 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fark is up with that Locklear family?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police get all their work done for the year in one day so they can go back to whatever they were doing the rest of the year.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Operation Groundhog Day

If you get arrested as part of the operation, instead of saying "you're under arrest," do they say "I got you, babe"?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Sherriff urges people to turn themselves in for civil matters?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Operation Groundhog Day: Shadow Seeker
That makes it sound so cool. I kept on scanning that list of 43 round ups thinking Ned Ryerson would show up.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, they really tried too hard with that name, though.  Bright side is with the colon, it suggests we'll get a direct-to-DVD sequel next year.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Police get all their work done for the year in one day so they can go back to whatever they were doing the rest of the year.


That's what I was thinking.

This looked like they just went out and arrested everybody available on all sorts of unconnected outstanding warrants that they could've done like any time.

And doesn't calling the op Groundhog Day kinda give away any operational security? What if somebody had blabbed on social media: HEY LOCAL CRIMINALS LOOK OUT the cops are planning a one-day roundup of everybody who's wanted in Operation Groundhog Day. We'll post a followup as soon as we have some hard dates to report.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: Wow, they really tried too hard with that name, though.  Bright side is with the colon, it suggests we'll get a direct-to-DVD sequel next year.


Operation Groundhog Day II: Six More Weeks of Revenge
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Operation Groundhog Day

If you get arrested as part of the operation, instead of saying "you're under arrest," do they say "I got you, babe"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation

She's still in 10th grade
 
pwkpete
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The fark is up with that Locklear family?


This one in particular threw me for a loop:

36. Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The two were initially charged with first-degree burglary"

1st degree burglary? From what I've seen & read 1st degree murder is premeditated or planned & 2nd degree usually just happens, like in a fight or when you were committing another crime.  So 2nd degree burglary would be what, you were just vandalizing a place & accidently broke in & stole stuff?
 
algman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, does the day keep replaying until they all become loving, caring members of the community?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pwkpete: WTFDYW: The fark is up with that Locklear family?

This one in particular threw me for a loop:

36. Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation


you can get charged in places if your kid continually skips school
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
11. James B. Dial, 26, of Shannon Charges: Forgery and uttering,

Uttering what?

13. Shaun Dale Hemingway, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to report new address as a sex offender

That reminds me, did they ever find Kyle?
 
wantingout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With a catchy name like that, why didn't they have the whole thing available on Pay-Per-View? Running-Man style. Gotta earn those authoritarian dystopia stripes!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: 11. James B. Dial, 26, of Shannon Charges: Forgery and uttering,

Uttering what?

13. Shaun Dale Hemingway, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to report new address as a sex offender

That reminds me, did they ever find Kyle?


Not sure. How tall is he?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: pwkpete: WTFDYW: The fark is up with that Locklear family?

This one in particular threw me for a loop:

36. Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation

you can get charged in places if your kid continually skips school


Didn't consider that, was thinking more in line with your previous comment
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ground Hog > Groundhog*

*Almost everywhere in the United States
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The fark is up with that Locklear family?


Seriously!  40 arrests and half of them are Locklears.  That place is scary.  As a teenager, I went canoeing on the Lumber River (pronounced lum-bee, don't ask me why), which is not much more than a maddening string of black water oxbows through a swamp, where you can look 20 feet through the woods to see where you were 10 minutes ago.  We got ahead of the group, came around a corner, and BAP, there are two guys sitting on a scrap of high ground in the middle of the swamp on rocking chairs with long guns across their laps.  They kept insisting that we come over and take a sip of moonshine from their giant glass jug.  "Come on!  Don't be a pussy.  We won't hurtcha!"  We kept making excuses and back paddling to keep our distance while keeping them in front of us until the rest of the canoes came around the bend.  Better a couple of pussies than a couple of their biatches.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are we arresting groundhogs? They seem pretty harmless.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've lived in NC for over 20 years, one of the first things you learn is to stay the fark out of Robeson County
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Failure to report for littering.

Someone call a folk singer stat!
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Police get all their work done for the year in one day so they can go back to whatever they were doing the rest of the year.


Yep, and called in the US Marshalls to help.

Farking cops hate it when you make them do cop stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The fark is up with that Locklear family?


The cops just chose to showcase them in the sweep so they could pick up a whole slew of people in one stop. Less work.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.