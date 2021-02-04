 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Northern Ireland licencing law changes mean Easter 'could be overrun by alcohol misuse.' Those of you who have needed three days to return from a hangover know exactly what they're facing   (bbc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby implying that Jesus didn't die, but he had a three day blackout for our sins?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, Jesus Christ

/s
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Alcohol misuse?" Like this?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
beatnikmao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Personally, as long as I can get my three rusty nails and a brutal hammer any time on Good Friday, I am fine.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Is subby implying that Jesus didn't die, but he had a three day blackout for our sins?


I don't know about Jesus, but I know Klaus Meine did:

Scorpions- Blackout (Remastered 2001)
Youtube qGPT1kfaSEs
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bah, get back to me when you have hangovers that LAST for 3 days.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they said the same thing when we started to allow Sunday alcohol sales.
 
