(Fox News)   Maybe next time you try to teach Hammurabi's code, instead of using the word slaves, try using "people who are involuntary laborers who are not compensated for their efforts, and who also lack legally enshrined rights and freedoms"   (foxnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a "lesson" to black American kids, disguised as a Hammurabi Code lesson. KKK teacher "cleverly" stuck that insidious message into the lesson.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The question asked, "This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"

In the Fox News version of this quiz, the correct answer is "Call the police and claim that the slave/minority was violently threatening you with rape and/or assault."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would say "Pleas Hammurabi Don't Hurt 'Em"

This entire story is pretty stupid. The activity might have had merit, so it really comes down to the teacher's tone/goal/intent. For a middle school class, that's pretty suspect.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prisoners with jobs
Youtube prz4jfSX_Qg
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The story is stupid, but I do think it was done with fair intent.  It's clear the question was trying to put the student in the mindset of someone living under Hammurabi's code.  And that's important, because it can be easy to assume that the values we have today are just intuitive and always would have been.  That can either lead us to imagine that our ancestors were gratuitously evil. Or, perhaps worse, it can drive us to try to find excuses that would make our ancestors actions feel acceptable today.  Sure, Jefferson owned slaves, but he was a good and kind slave owner, who had great affection for his slaves.  We should be trying to find ways to understand why it ancestors made the decisions they did in the context of their own era.

It's just a poorly worded question though, which is something I tend not to judge teachers harshly for.  By asking the student what they would do, it fails to really communicate that idea that ancient values were different.  Everyone wants to imagine that they would have been the one who stood up to Hitler, or would have freed all their slaves the first chance they got.  But they probably wouldn't have.  The question undercuts its own purpose.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When learning about the Revolutionary War, there should be a question about a small band of brave patriot rebels capturing some British soldiers.

"Knowing that you only have a few days before you turn them over to some authority, and that some of them killed your friends, what punishments should you enact on the British while they are still in your hands?"

Totally appropriate question for children.  Are you trying to deny that brave patriots existed?  How dare you deny history by not letting me ask children a question like this!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some things are too difficult to teach because of the parents and school administration.  History is one of those subjects.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL

If he had great affection for them, he wouldn't have them enslaved. fark off with this goddamned nonsense.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell are they teaching 6th graders about Hammurabi's code? Trying to give them nightmares about Old Testament punishments or something?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bible tells you how to deal with slaves.  Let's let the Bible teach us.

Harry, your brother died.  Here are his slaves
Great and all I have is a studio apartment.  Welp, half of you can have the kitchenette...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the wording to "How will the master punish the freedom-deprived person?"  Third person might be OK.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

F*ck off with your revisionist history.

People at Monticello were physically beaten. Several overseers had a reputation for cruelty and violence: Gabriel Lilly, William Page, and William McGeehee. There are no documents of Thomas Jefferson personally beating a slave, but such actions were uncommon for slaveholders. Most slaveholders would consider such physical labor beneath them, and hired overseers to perform the actual administration of violence. Thomas Jefferson did order physical punishment.
https://www.monticello.org/slavery/sl​a​very-faqs/property/#beaten
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep, I think it was good intentions fouled by poor execution. The exercise needed to be designed differently, but I see where they're coming from.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I follow Harambe's Code

#dicksout
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd assess the character of my stable and elevate the most morally challenged of the slaves above the rest by furnishing them with unearned consumer goods and privileges.  Then I'd put those bad slaves in charge and make the entire stable watch Fox News until they believed they were free men and women for suffering the depredations of Slavery.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the teachers trying to get tips?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's why Jefferson freed his slaves before he died, right?
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL

If he had great affection for them, he wouldn't have them enslaved. fark off with this goddamned nonsense.


He had such great affection for them that he sired children with them.
I'm with you though; the only measure of a good slave owner is in comparison to a worse slave owner. In a society that values freedom of the individual, slaves should not exist and anyone who owns them is bad.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An even better option is to use the term 'enslaved' people and 'enslavers' because being enslaved does not reduce people to zombified things. Enslaved people can and do try and succeed at escaping, overturning, of even purchasing themselves and others out of slavery. It's a more accurate depiction of the master/slave power dialectic. The key in teaching patterns of enslavement is to focus and retain how enslaved people keep their agency, even in a reduced form. And how the activity of enslavement requires enslavers to invest an enourmous amount of time and energy into always pushing for greater control even as enslaved people always push back. Use adjectives and  nouns that combine active denotations to get a sense of the ongoing power struggles.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only context that question is ok in would involve Chris Hansen asking if you wanted to sit down before your asskicking should it involve a child.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, the administrators.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not really.  You just have to have some backbone and be ready to shut down the parents.  If you get into a dispute with a parent, lead them through the same process that you would with a student in terms of evaluating sources and arguments.  Then politely say, after they cite random websites, that the sources lack validity, and hence their argument is actually more opinion than argument.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the proper phrase was 'freedom- impaired'
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was to get them to think about how awful it was.  Actually visualize what it was like to enslave and punish another human.

or we could assume it was for some slave owning fantasy bate sesh.

I'm going with the first one.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That will cause confusion between slave/master and citizen/government
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anybody lose an eye?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How should a job-creator discipline a disruptive wage-earning employee?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slavers didn't enslave real people. They enslaved degenerates, heretics, and enemies who aren't really people - so much so that even if you rape and impregnate them you've just made another slave, not a real child.

Dehumanization is a horrifically powerful mindset.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Don't you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of
thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible,
because there will be no words in which to express it. Every concept that
can ever be needed, will be expressed by exactly one word, with its meaning
rigidly defined and all its subsidiary meanings rubbed out and forgotten.
Already, in the Eleventh Edition, we're not far from that point. But the
process will still be continuing long after you and I are dead. Every year
fewer and fewer words, and the range of consciousness always a little
smaller. Even now, of course, there's no reason or excuse for committing
thoughtcrime. It's merely a question of self-discipline, reality-control.
But in the end there won't be any need even for that. The Revolution will
be complete when the language is perfect. Newspeak is Ingsoc and Ingsoc
is Newspeak,' he added with a sort of mystical satisfaction. 'Has it ever
occurred to you, Winston, that by the year 2050, at the very latest, not a
single human being will be alive who could understand such a conversation
as we are having now?'
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL

If he had great affection for them, he wouldn't have them enslaved. fark off with this goddamned nonsense.


I think he meant great affection as in raping the enslaved women.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to punish a slave? In the ghettoes and camps in Poland in the 1940s, they just shot them.

A bit messy perhaps, but very low administration costs.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are we really teaching our kids if they can't come up with answers like this on the spot?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The laborers who built the pyramids were generally not slaves.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is what happens when you don't teach about slavery, people think the Egyptians were slave holders because of what it says in the Bible. It wasn't a historical document.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And science (Bible says it ain't so) and English (you want my child to read what book!?) and math (this is to hard for me to help my child with) and sports (my child didn't get the position) etc.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not built by slaves.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the type of exercise that would force children to think.  Can't have that.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those details are not in the article.  Do you have another source?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Interns, then?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a case where teaching techniques designed to make learning more engaging and political correctness collide.

The "what would you do...?" question format is designed to actually make the kids think abiut a topic and created long term memories of an assignment rather than just memorize facts for a test and forget the next day.

Obviously asking kids to imagine themselves as a slave master will ruffle some feathers. The discussion surrounding the lesson is key here, but will be righteously ignored by the perpetually offended.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or, and hear me out here, we can use it to reflect on where our own current blind spots are, instead of trying to say that history's blind spots were OK because they couldn't see them.

Slavery was as wrong then as it is now, whether or not people then realized it. It doesn't make them gratuitously evil, it makes them people. They failed to see how bad it was, and that was wrong. That doesn't make Hammurabi's code bad, it was a huge step towards our current system of justice: rules that bound even the powerful,* but I disagree with the sentiment that we shouldn't be clear that slavery is, was, and will always be horrible.


*yes, I'm aware of the current irony in that statement
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the main things Hammurabi's code regulated was punishment of slaves. "Job killing regulations," today's conservative would call them. So this question may have been intended to test knowledge of what slave punishments were allowed under the code, rather than just an opportunity for students to put themselves in the position of a slave master.

Not saying it wasn't misguided. Just saying it may have had a legitimate intention behind it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hammurabi's code is the first historically documented laws created.  It is fundamental to human history and they were studying Mesopotamia history.  It would be like studying US history without discussing the US Constitution.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An assignment like this allows Beavis Jr. to write the most horrendously graphic and insult-filled Turner Diary fantasy, and he'd be historically correct.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That number is seriously incorrect.  It's closer to 600,000.

Some would claim even fewer than that, but those claims are generally ignored.

In regards to the article, I believe the problem is that the instructor wanted the students to make a personal connection, so the exercise was conducted as if the student were the person choosing the punishment.  That's not good, and indeed caused mental harm to the students.

The exercise should have allowed the student to be an outside observer, and simply asked how a slave would have been punished by the authorities of the time under the Code.

Sometimes, teaching history involves talking about bad people who did things we would consider horrific.  Asking children to pretend they are one of those individuals undertaking an action we would not condone today is borderline abuse IMHO.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An insane thing to think about is human civilization is 6,000 years old, about 240 generations.  6 of those generations have lived in a world where slavery was illegal in the developed world.  1 of those generations lived in a world where, in most developed countries, all people could marry the gender they were attracted to.

Many views held even by the most progressive people today will be considered repugnant in a generation or two.  It will make teaching history pretty uncomfortable.
 
