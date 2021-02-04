 Skip to content
(WLWT)   "What's that, Mr. Ed? Nevadah and Hope fell into the frozen pond? Hi ho, let's go"   (wlwt.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Give that horse a steak!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where does Mr. Ed go when he becomes mentally unstable? The mental horsepital!
Haha. Just kidding. He gets shot.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Smart kud
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*kid
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brookelynn, 13, was braiding Oliver's mane Friday evening when he started getting anxious.

Yeah, it was totally because some people were in danger nearby and not because some kid named Brookelynn was messing with his mane.

Snark aside: hell of a job by young Brookelynn, who earns the hero tag.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Give that horse a steak!


Somebody get that girl a pony!  Oh, right.

Good on you, girl. Did better than 80% of adults with both intuition and action.
 
