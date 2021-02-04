 Skip to content
Officials urge heightened awareness during largest national distraction of the year
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So far...
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the takeaway from this is...when you order pizza for the Super Bowl, make sure it's not from a place that's a front for a Soros/Clinton funded child slavery ring?
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: So the takeaway from this is...when you order pizza for the Super Bowl, make sure it's not from a place that's a front for a Soros/Clinton funded child slavery ring?


Look, I know the whole child slavery ring is really horrible, but to be honest they have some really good pizza.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if nothing else, this article made me aware that the Super Bowl is this weekend.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say there's no evidence to support a spike in trafficking during the Super Bowl, and certain variables, such as heightened awareness and increased law enforcement presence, lead to more reporting, but not necessarily an increase in trafficking activity.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the authority granted by me from those internet guys, you are all a duly appointed Karen.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have Robert Kraft under surveillance?  I know the Patriots aren't in it, but better safe than sorry.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: but not necessarily an increase in trafficking activity.


So the same amount of trafficking as you would see at 1:30 in the afternoon?? I'm not sure what worries me more?

TomFooolery: So the takeaway from this is...when you order pizza for the Super Bowl, make sure it's not from a place that's a front for a Soros/Clinton funded child slavery ring?


Hey, I don't know about you but those kids can make a damn fine pepperoni pizza. ... Although there "boneless wings" do look a awful lot like dinosaurs.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: HotWingConspiracy: but not necessarily an increase in trafficking activity.

So the same amount of trafficking as you would see at 1:30 in the afternoon?? I'm not sure what worries me more?

TomFooolery: So the takeaway from this is...when you order pizza for the Super Bowl, make sure it's not from a place that's a front for a Soros/Clinton funded child slavery ring?

Hey, I don't know about you but those kids can make a damn fine pepperoni pizza. ... Although there "boneless wings" do look a awful lot like dinosaurs.


You should really try the endangered species special, panda bacon, bbq condor, and sprinkled with powdered rhino horn.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyber Duck: Do they have Robert Kraft under surveillance?  I know the Patriots aren't in it, but better safe than sorry.


Kraft got caught up in an "anti-trafficking" operation.  The only people to really suffer consequences were the women who were "rescued."

Trafficking is the new moral panic. Just like Satanism in the 80s.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor keeps telling his kid to go play in the freeway - I think he may be a trafficker.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't hooking violate social distancing laws?
And wouldn't that just distract from the game?
Not to mention the food.

Hubby is sad. Yes, we're gay but we like sports and Hubby has long claimed Super Bowl as HIS party to host every year and he does an awesome job: 30-50 family/friends. a massive feast of foods from many lands, tellies in lounge, sitting room and covered patio, and hiring a portajohn because while we have two baths, NOBODY is using the master bath but us (girls inside, guys out). Because of my wrecked immune system (a couple of cancers, another reason for the master bath to be off-limits), and the pandemic, Hubby feels like something has been taken from him. He really loves throwing this party every year.

Since we live on a cul-de-sac (Culture Sack) where we and his five siblings & their children own ten of the dozen homes, for the most part parking is not a problem, and sibling specialty dishes are allowed to mingle with his feast plans with his prior approval (to make sure there are no duplicate dishes). He tests the indoor and outdoor speakers and everything is planned and ready on time. We all coordinate our holidays because we have to, having a large family in close proximity. Our non-familial neighbors always have plans elsewhere but they are always invited anyway.

But this year, it's just Hubby and me and probably too much food. We are going to be sharing dishes with the siblings  because that's the best we can do, and of course we'll keep in constant touch on what's going on in each home. Still, not the same. Maybe next year. (It sounds like Passover: Next year in the Promised Land!)
 
Moose out front
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jvl: Cyber Duck: Do they have Robert Kraft under surveillance?  I know the Patriots aren't in it, but better safe than sorry.

Kraft got caught up in an "anti-trafficking" operation.  The only people to really suffer consequences were the women who were "rescued."

Trafficking is the new moral panic. Just like Satanism in the 80s.


Yep. IIRC, the outcome of their "human trafficking" policing resulted in the wealthy white johns either getting a slap on the wrist or outright no charges at all, while the owners of the spa had all their cash confiscated by the police, their business shut down, and fines, jail time, and community service. Plus, they and most of the "victims" were now unemployed. Wouldn't surprise me if they were all deported. That's some fine police work, Lou.

America, greatest country on earth!
(*offer only applies to wealthy white men)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been driving around Pinellas and Hillsborough counties all week... I've sat in a lot of traffic. It was all because of humans.
 
