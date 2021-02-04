 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The expected pandemic baby boom failed to materialise in Europe. It might be explained by the explosion in sex toy sales as many are forced to go it alone and others find a replacement for the stick up their butt   (today.rtl.lu) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The solution to being trapped at home with your kids is more kids.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also: Almost everyone is on free birth control and having tons of consequence-free sex.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We were thinking of having another kid but figured it would make sense to wait a little bit. I mean aside from having to worry about economics of it if one of us lost our job, and who the fark knows how this all finally shakes out, the added attention the current kid needs because of the situation with schools, and that just going to the farking dentist right now is a headache. I couldn't imagine the hassles involved with pregnancy.

I wonder though if you will see a big jump a year from now when everyone who put it off decides to go for it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Combustion: Also: Almost everyone is on free birth control and having tons of consequence-free sex.


Yep. From my perspective (as a somewhat frequent visitor) sex is taking place all over and all the time in Europe, but it just rarely results in babies.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not to brag, but what a time to be childless
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only thing I'm going to replace the stick up my butt with is a bigger stick up my butt.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Combustion: Also: Almost everyone is on free birth control and having tons of consequence-free sex.

Yep. From my perspective (as a somewhat frequent visitor) sex is taking place all over and all the time in Europe, but it just rarely results in babies.


Yeah, agreed. I might fark my Polish friend, but she isn't looking for a baby, so even if I wasn't fixed it wouldn't happen. She got a copper cross (IUD) years ago to prevent babymaking.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everyone adopted a puppy instead.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I started a webcomic.

I get extra responsibility, burn several hours on it weekly, feed it all of my love and energy and question if it is going to be worth it

The difference is that it will hopefully bring people a smile, and I can abandon it if it sucks. It also won't scream and produce poop.

/Happily single and childless.
 
bark2787
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Disease has covered a world that is on fire.  I can't imagine why people aren't choosing to have children.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm having a quarantine baby!  Mrs Apotheosis due at end of March.

We have 4 other friends who are pregnant and 1 who just gave birth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Everyone adopted a puppy instead.


Great, except how do you convince ER doctors that you fell on it in the shower?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
e-stimsystems.comView Full Size

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

I'll be in my bunk
 
