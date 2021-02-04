 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Saying the cop told you to lie is a bold strategy for anyone, but especially for a defense attorney. Bonus: actually names specific cop   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
So the admitted killer who crossed state lines and put himself in a location where he could kill someone.

Is afraid that he would be attacked?

What a Beta Cuck.
 
Figures he got help from the pig cops.
 
"I'm sorry I don't have proof of insurance or my drivers license officer, I was told that if I carried those things you'd be able to find where I lived."


Give me a farking break. Put the stupid farker back in the clink.
 
Being a murdering, white, racist, killer in the United States is awesoooooome!
People pay your bail
You get to skip court
The cops help ya out
 
@popehat keeps saying to all these updates: they don't know where their client is.
 
This situation encapsulates almost everything that's horribly wrong with this country that almost no one wants to fix.
 
So, that's a federal felony for terrorist boy, and his lawyer, and possibly the cop - assuming the cop actually exists.

It's really not a smart career move to lie to a judge.
 
bloobeary: So, that's a federal felony for terrorist boy, and his lawyer, and possibly the cop - assuming the cop actually exists.

It's really not a smart career move to lie to a judge.


Even if you're a Republican?  When did the rules change?
 
Someone get Dog the Bounty Hunter on the phone!  Gotta track this kid down
 
bloobeary: assuming the cop actually exists.


There is no cop.
 
Why can't these right wing morons at least hire competent attorneys who know how to say "no comment".
 
Isn't lying to the court frowned upon?
 
They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).
 
rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).


Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.
 
They are citing that the prosecutor refused to agree to let them file an address change under seal, and rather than go to the court itself to argue that the prosecutor is wrong they just decided to just change addresses without telling anyone.
 
bloobeary: So, that's a federal felony for terrorist boy, and his lawyer, and possibly the cop - assuming the cop actually exists.

It's really not a smart career move to lie to a judge.


I wouldn't be surprised.

Is the judge appointed by Moscow Mitch?
 
 Well, we didn't want to expose Kyle's safehouse location. Putting some random person(s) in danger by using their home as a fake location, A OK.
 
So the attorneys intentionally filed fraudulent paperwork with the court?

Sounds like grounds for disbarment...
 
jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.


Jeremy wrote in Fark today.
 
bloobeary: So, that's a federal felony for terrorist boy, and his lawyer, and possibly the cop - assuming the cop actually exists.

It's really not a smart career move to lie to a judge.


This shiatshow is going to get federal attention very, very quickly at the rate things are going.  I'm glad the FBI stayed out of everything while Trump was in power, but if the Kenosha PD is harboring a fugitive, instructed said fugitive's attorney to lie to the state court, and the location of said fugitive is currently unknown, they're begging for federal charges and for the feds to step in to remove this to federal court and prosecute Rittenhouse.

I really hope the DA is smart enough to get on the horn with the AUSA for the Eastern District of Wisconsin about this.
 
jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.


What about the Bearimy?
 
It's really important to report whether the attorney has been paid or expects to be paid.  There's a disturbing pattern in America that defendants closely allied with right wing politics don't pay the hired help.
 
Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.


That's beautiful.
 
Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.


Try to forget this.
 
It's totally normal for cops to tell you to lie to the court. It's just boys being terrorists.
 
Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.


Well done!
 
So is this the part of the episode where Lieutenant Van Buren has to go to bat for Detective Green, and Jack McCoy warns her about playing by her own rules?
 
salvador.hardin: Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.

Try to forget this.


Whoaaaaooooooohohohohohohohoh!!!
 
Its time for the Feds to step in now that they're under new management.  I wonder what else they told Rittenhouse to lie about.  Its obvious now that any conviction featuring the testimony of these officers would be vacated because Rotten-brained Rittenhouse will immediately snitch on them upon conviction.

They're no longer police.  They're accessories.
 
If they are so worried for his safety, seems like the best thing to do is to take him back into custody and hold him in solitary confinement. You know, for his own good.
 
jayhawk88: So is this the part of the episode where Lieutenant Van Buren has to go to bat for Detective Green, and Jack McCoy warns her about playing by her own rules?


Followed by the scene were DA Arthur Branch (played by dead shiatbag Fred Thompson) blames the liberals for all the hubbbub and shiats on a public defender.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Well, we didn't want to expose Kyle's safehouse location. Putting some random person(s) in danger by using their home as a fake location, A OK.


The way it was written, it looks like they put down his home address in Illinois as his location, when obviously he's hiding out somewhere else.
 
Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.


No I didn't - oh, wait
 
Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.


I want to nominate this for comment of the decade.  This is so very amazing.
 
Outshined_One: Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.

I want to nominate this for comment of the decade.  This is so very amazing.


I don't get it. As subby, I feel I'm owed an explanation for any and all hilarious comments.
 
nursetim: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Well, we didn't want to expose Kyle's safehouse location. Putting some random person(s) in danger by using their home as a fake location, A OK.

The way it was written, it looks like they put down his home address in Illinois as his location, when obviously he's hiding out somewhere else.


Hiding out with the Proud Boys, an entity responsible for leading a group in an assault on the Capitol resulting in hundreds of casualties, including defending LEO fatalities.  Revoke his bond.
 
Professor_Doctor: Outshined_One: Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.

I want to nominate this for comment of the decade.  This is so very amazing.

I don't get it. As subby, I feel I'm owed an explanation for any and all hilarious comments.


We unleashed the lion.
 
salvador.hardin: Professor_Doctor: Outshined_One: Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.

I want to nominate this for comment of the decade.  This is so very amazing.

I don't get it. As subby, I feel I'm owed an explanation for any and all hilarious comments.

We unleashed the lion.


Watch out for the surprise left!
 
Professor_Doctor: Outshined_One: Spartapuss: jsnbase: rnatalie: They should move him to a real "safe house"  (well safe for everyone but Jeremy Epstein).

Speaking as a Jeremy, don't saddle us with Epstein.

Jeremy wrote in Fark today.

I want to nominate this for comment of the decade.  This is so very amazing.

I don't get it. As subby, I feel I'm owed an explanation for any and all hilarious comments.


Clearly, I'm just picking on the boy.
 
First, I want to say, I believe him.

I absolutely think it's possible that white supremacist cops would tell lawyers for white supremacist defendants to lie to the court and make it easier for white supremacists murderers to go underground and hide amongst the US' vast network of safehouses and white supremacist "churches" that would be all too happy to ensure Rittenhouse doesn't get found.

Second, I don't care.

Lawyers are agents of the court and know better. If they wanted certain things sealed because of a safety risk, there are processes to do that.
 
