(KHOU Houston)   Naked bat man is the hero that Houston city deserves   (khou.com) divider line
11
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I lived long enough to see him become the villain
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guy Dixon indeed.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Guy Dixon indeed.


His full name is Guy Dixon Display. Funny that the article omitted that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x487]


Was the Joker in the background 'shopped in?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if he was renting, or if he actually expects to get offers on the house that he had already decided was too crime-adjacent to continue living in before naked bat guy broke in.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look it's been a rough year okay?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Russia,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will Naked Batman have a Prince theme song?

/Or theme dong as my phone wanted to autocorrect to.
 
