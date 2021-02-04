 Skip to content
(Vice)   "He had a lot of neo-Nazi humor which they seemed to like"   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Nazism, right rapper, Racism, "Weird Al" Yankovic, neo-Nazis, Mr Bond, Nazi ideology, online neo-Nazi networks  
posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 12:19 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A far-right Weird Al"

Weird Dolph?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Adolf?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Al does love Polka...

Hmmm
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: Why raid the house?

/I think the rioters should be arrested FTR
//and don't say because the raises the capitol!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. Original Nazi humor doesn't translate to English very well.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neo-Nazi Rapper Known As A 'Far-Right Weird Al'

Should be beaten with a length of garden hose until his muscle tissue breaks down, creating toxins that eventually kill him

How dare he besmirch Weird Al's good name.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Well, duh. Original Nazi humor doesn't translate to English very well.


One researcher saw two words of the joke and had to be hospitalized for weeks.
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like his fans thought he was pretty fly for a rabbi far-right guy.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's like a far-right Weird Al Yankovic," Nicholas Potter, a researcher at German anti-racist group Amadeu Antonio Foundation told VICE World News.
"He took Scorpions' 'Winds of Change' and made 'Winds of Adolf,' he took the Bloodhound Gang and made 'The Mosque Is On Fire'."

Aside from the racism, the big difference here is that Weird Al is funny.

Also, if I was going to start a neo-Nazi rap group I would call it the Wotan Klan.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
by reading the article, it sounds like he was arrested soley for putting these songs out.

I know Germany is uptight about Nazi stuff (he's in neighboring Austria).  Would be interesting if they are able to make a case that he is inciting hatred.   Seems a stretch...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: "A far-right Weird Al"

Weird Dolph?


Dammit!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a tiny TV station in American Samoa in 2008-10. The stuff the locals at the other stations made was bad, as in the best local news cameramen just left autofocus on, but that was nothing compared to a DVD that the Westboro Baptist Church sent our news department in what appeared to be an attempt to troll them into doing stories about them. Had "music videos" of their "parodies" that were just them standing there singing older popular songs with maybe 2-3 words changed to be about how the troops sucked or gays were bad, and gimmicky Windows Movie Maker-level effects occasionally sliding in and out.

I suspect that this guy's material is on about the same level.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Collaboration with far right rapper MC Mussolini sucked too.

The album "He Makes the Trains Run on Rhyme" can only be found by asking around on Parler and Gab.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, it happened in a country where they don't fark around with nazis.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Al always gets permission from the original artists before doing a parody. I don't suppose these guys asked to do that.

"Oh hai guys, is it ok for me to make Nazi-themed parodies of your songs?" It'll be yuge!"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna see him rap-battle someone in the Bronx.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess "The Shecky Green of Mass Genocide" moniker was already taken by Idi Amin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.imgur.com image 675x500]


I wonder what they found in this Neo-Nazi's glove compartment?

AH HA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: by reading the article, it sounds like he was arrested soley for putting these songs out.

I know Germany is uptight about Nazi stuff (he's in neighboring Austria).  Would be interesting if they are able to make a case that he is inciting hatred.   Seems a stretch...


Would it? Europe has a dramatically different idea of "freedom of expression" than we do.

E.S v. Austria was a case held before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) case where the court upheld a domestic court's fine on an Austrian woman who had called Mohammed a pedophile
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: I worked at a tiny TV station in American Samoa in 2008-10. The stuff the locals at the other stations made was bad, as in the best local news cameramen just left autofocus on, but that was nothing compared to a DVD that the Westboro Baptist Church sent our news department in what appeared to be an attempt to troll them into doing stories about them. Had "music videos" of their "parodies" that were just them standing there singing older popular songs with maybe 2-3 words changed to be about how the troops sucked or gays were bad, and gimmicky Windows Movie Maker-level effects occasionally sliding in and out.

I suspect that this guy's material is on about the same level.


I just want to add that someone asked me how the music video looked and my answer was "I took a dump this morning that looked better than that."
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

T.rex: Seems a stretch...


Yeah - the shortest "stretch" in recorded history...........
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He could only possibly improve the lyrics of popular rap songs these days:

I got a watch
I got a car
They all said
I'd never get this far
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

T.rex: by reading the article, it sounds like he was arrested soley for putting these songs out.

I know Germany is uptight about Nazi stuff (he's in neighboring Austria).  Would be interesting if they are able to make a case that he is inciting hatred.   Seems a stretch...


Copyright infringement? Weird Al always gets permission and pays the required copyrights for the songs he parodies. Weird Al famously will not parody a song if the original artist is against it. Some artists say that getting parodied by Weird Al is a sign you've really made it in the music industry. Something tells me weird Adolf here doesn't have the same scruples.
 
pwkpete
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only nazi humor I'm familiar with

groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
