(The Daily Beast)   Domestic terrorist unhappy with food in jail. Guess he hasn't heard of the Gitmo rectal feedings   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
56
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fu*k him.

That is all
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Now that the finding out has begun, my client truly regrets his farking around. All good, right?"

The truly sad part is that these misguided, misled, mentally ill rubes will suffer consequences while the people who led them down this path and pumped them full of misinformation will escape consequence-free to do it again with another cast of easily-misled, mentally ill rubes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Womp womp womp
Youtube tKdcjJoXeEY
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a cryin' shaman...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, the way a society treats its criminals is very telling of how it handles problems in general.  On the other hand, this man has proven he does not want to be part of our society.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont give into his mental illness

He eats that shiat because he's a paranoid asshole
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Rectal feeding' is usually what I call an end to a good night.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone please come up with a "horny jail" joke about this guy. I'm too tired.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very rugged and bootstrappy.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what does his girlfriend think ab...

oh

moms basement

sorry
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dances with Karens, indeed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this how our White Alpha males act?
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone needs his safe space.

God damn these people are the snowflakiest bunch of carbon sacks walking the planet.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: Someone please come up with a "horny jail" joke about this guy. I'm too tired.


What did his parents say when he was being dragged off to jail?

Bison.

/Buffalo-brow humor
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: And during an unintentional fast that his lawyer says has caused him to lose 20 pounds, the 33-year-old has been pondering his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection-and he has some regrets.

Ragerts, I have a few....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, what?
Food up your butt?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunate some ass-hat judge decreed that they have to deliver him organic food in jail.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02​/​03/qanon-shaman-organic-food-465563
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Natives think https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWR4i​U​9T7HM
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Fu*k him.

That is all


I would have applauded his change of heart 6 9 12 or 36 months ago. Him having a change of heart after taking part in an Insurrection against our government at the behest of a short fingered vulgarian who is still harboring an inferiority complex against Obama. Is just a little bit too late for me.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have paid more attention in Shaman school.

Lightning Bolt!
Youtube j_ekugPKqFw

That guy is tearing it up!
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't all food technically organic?
Fark his treasonous derrierie. Nutraloaf until he dies of old age.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gives me a schadenboner. I enjoy looking at him and I'm happy he's in prison. Hope he gets the book thrown at him! The judge should forbid him organic food in sentencing and then force feed him freedom dogs if he doesn't want to eat.

Or at the very least he should have to be put in a cage like his hero did to poor immigrants. The fact he gets better treatment than them sickens me.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectal Feedings is the name of my Ted Nugent cover band, featuring Ted Nugent.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site just raped my phone, gave it AIDS, curb stomped it then demanded my phone apologized for the inconvenience.
Fark user imageView Full Size


About 30 of these ads all at once.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy has the best lawyer.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has my client gone through a wholesale repudiation on his previous beliefs?

Your client is an unemployed 33-year-old who lives with his mommy.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Unfortunate some ass-hat judge decreed that they have to deliver him organic food in jail.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/​03/qanon-shaman-organic-food-465563


This is probably smart, if only to prevent the conditions of his accomodation from being used for his benefit before/at/during trial.

Now, if this concession extends through to his actual sentence... I will be pretty annoyed.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Unfortunate some ass-hat judge decreed that they have to deliver him organic food in jail.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/​03/qanon-shaman-organic-food-465563


Yes they did.
Now he's in a new facility and he wants the same special treatment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Rectal feedings?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

i state your name: FTFA: And during an unintentional fast that his lawyer says has caused him to lose 20 pounds, the 33-year-old has been pondering his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection-and he has some regrets.

Ragerts, I have a few....


His only regret was that he got farking caught. He regrets fark-all else, the treasonous biatch.
 
tekmo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: "He has come to grasp that fact that the former president really didn't love him and that all the bullshiat about Trump's army and all the social media-driven conspiracy theories led to a lot of the vulnerability," Jacob Chansley's defense attorney, Albert Watkins, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Well that's just terrible timing, isn't it?
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Isn't all food technically organic?


Yes...well the shot they are serving in jail. It isn't like he was getting 3 squares of McDonalds and a side of Twinkie's.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He has come to grasp that fact that the former president really didn't love him

hahahahhahahahahahahahahahhaahhahahaha​hahahhahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahah​A

this guys doent need organic food, he needs a psych eval
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So unnatural chemicals would be an "object intrusion" into his body

Unless that's organic ink used for his tattoos I'm gonna call bullshiat. I have more than most people and only in the past few years did my artist switch to newer, better inks.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because his belief in Shamanism

That's not a thing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What the Natives think https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWR4iU​9T7HM


I love these guys. They crack me up.

Also, the Red Nation podcast calls this asshole 'Q Savage'. That's my nickname for him, too. F*cker went fascist and he will do it again. They all will and more will join so long as the economic system continues to benefit the wealthy.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: Because his belief in Shamanism

That's not a thing.


It is if you stress the right syllable.

Sham-an-ism.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Shamen - Ebeneezer Goode (1992)
Youtube YFJdUJg4wOk
 
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's encouraging that his short time in custody has enabled him to somewhat rehabilitate his views and behavior.

Hopefully- by the end of what should be a significant sentence- he'll have taken responsibility and fully rehabilitated himself.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: Because his belief in Shamanism

That's not a thing.


oh yes the hell it is. I have a good friend who is no longer a friend because he became a shaman and wouldn't shut the fark up about it. He went way off the deep end. I think this guy is pretty much the same. His mind is messed up. He should probably be in a mental institution rather than in jail.
Now I'm going to get flamed by the hard asses on fark.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Isn't all food technically organic?
Fark his treasonous derrierie. Nutraloaf until he dies of old age.


/looks at the road-salt-flavored snow I'm having for lunch
 
gad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't believe this isn't already posted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of all the idiots there that day he might be the most harmless.  I don't care if he gets away with a slap on the wrist.

That said, Farked Around, Finding Out.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He can make prision pizza!

How to Cook Prison Pizza by Ex Convict - Prison Food with Larry Lawton - Prison Life | 160 |
Youtube bxFkjEviehI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's already lost more than twenty pounds.  I guess he'll be safe from elimination this week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tekmo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Chansley claims he hasn't eaten. Why? Because his belief in Shamanism

Shamanism is the belief that one may, by various means, project one's mind into some alternative reality.

That's it.

The exercise of shamanism doesn't require a special diet including wild-caught tuna, son.

Moreover, and this cannot be overstated, The Religious Freedom Restoration Act doesn't provide that any American who invokes religion gets their way while everyone else must cede the ground and accommodate their nonsense.

The Supreme Court's determined buggering up of its Establishment Clause jurisprudence is 100% of the reason that religious batshiattery has become a malignant cancer in the American body. The only other countries that have these sort of persistent problems with dangerously ignorant batshiat fundie cults are, quite literally, theocracies.

Nice work as usual, Supreme Court.

Holy shiat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ReaverZ: Because his belief in Shamanism

That's not a thing.

oh yes the hell it is. I have a good friend who is no longer a friend because he became a shaman and wouldn't shut the fark up about it. He went way off the deep end. I think this guy is pretty much the same. His mind is messed up. He should probably be in a mental institution rather than in jail.
Now I'm going to get flamed by the hard asses on fark.


Hard Asses is the name of the new Fark tab.
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder how much time this "Justice warrior" spent on prison reform?

Or is this just another event that a person doesn't bother to be concerned with till it effects them personally?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Fu*k him.

That is all


My female friend would say, "No thank you, you can f**k him."

I think it should be easy to feed him organic meals: 4 oz of ground meat (turkey, beef, pork - protein) with salt and pepper as seasoning. mashed (vegetable) with mashed potatoes (carb) per meal. All of it organic, boring and bland as f**k.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: That site just raped my phone, gave it AIDS, curb stomped it then demanded my phone apologized for the inconvenience.
[Fark user image 365x750]

About 30 of these ads all at once.


lol look at this guy rawdagging the internet and not using an ad-blocker!
 
