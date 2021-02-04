 Skip to content
(CNN)   World's faster roller coaster will travel at 155MPH. I built this same ride in RollerCoaster Tycoon, everyone died   (cnn.com) divider line
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure that would feel awesome on a windy Saudi day when sand is blowing thick in the air...
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh. I've seen better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fastest....OP.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Riche: Meh. I've seen better.

[Fark user image 480x369]


Came for this.

Still, it's being built by Intamin, so that's something. Can't beat B&M though.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Fastest....OP.


Well to be ffffaaaaiiirrr...

To claim the title of world's fastest roller coaster, it does need to be faster than the other ones.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I'm sure that would feel awesome on a windy Saudi day when sand is blowing thick in the air...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I'm sure that would feel awesome on a windy Saudi day when sand is blowing thick in the air...


The one in Ferrari world already makes you wear goggles when you're riding it, I'm sure this will be the same kind of thing.

Having been on a fast coaster in the rain, I can testify that that hurts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I'm sure that would feel awesome on a windy Saudi day when sand is blowing thick in the air...


No shiat. Top Thrill Dragster is bad enough when its simply snowing in Sandusky.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

labman: Zombies ate my neighbors: I'm sure that would feel awesome on a windy Saudi day when sand is blowing thick in the air...

The one in Ferrari world already makes you wear goggles when you're riding it, I'm sure this will be the same kind of thing.

Having been on a fast coaster in the rain, I can testify that that hurts.


It would be awesome to go on a roller coaster in the rain while naked...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, it looks awesome.

And the lines will be shorter since women won't be allowed on it!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Theme Park was an excellent dos game.  Don't skim on the maintainance or your rides will explode!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of my favorite games ever. I can recommend OpenRCT2 if you loved RCT1 and 2. It's got coop network play (buggy as of yet), plugins for new functionality, and tons of quality of life improvements.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was all fun and games, until he took a goose to the face.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bolivian senior citizen volleyball fans better stay the hell away from that thing.
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GalFisk: One of my favorite games ever. I can recommend OpenRCT2 if you loved RCT1 and 2. It's got coop network play (buggy as of yet), plugins for new functionality, and tons of quality of life improvements.


Planet Coaster is a pretty solid game as well.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see they're using the 'John Wardley' character to be able to unlock height restrictions on the rides.
(yes, RCT 2 & 3 are my favourite games.)
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

starsrift: GalFisk: One of my favorite games ever. I can recommend OpenRCT2 if you loved RCT1 and 2. It's got coop network play (buggy as of yet), plugins for new functionality, and tons of quality of life improvements.

Planet Coaster is a pretty solid game as well.


I've heard good things about it, and will check it out some time. Right now my brother and I are having fun coop-replaying the old RCT1/2 scenarios we remember from our late teen years.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm more terrified of the prospect of riding Mr Bones' Wild Ride.

/the ride never ends
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Worth the watch...


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They were so focused on if they could, that they didn't stop to wonder if they should...
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: Bolivian senior citizen volleyball fans better stay the hell away from that thing.


Not to mention the poor unsuspecting farkers in the funhouse.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: It was all fun and games, until he took a goose to the face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

