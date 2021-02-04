 Skip to content
(Slate)   Think you've mastered the ways of the Pedant? You [are a] fool. You know nothing, non-Pedant. Nothing at all   (slate.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your a fool.

/sorry, pet pee
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would you do that to begin with?

To begin with, why the hell would you do that?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That article is so poorly written my brain jumped out my ear before I could get do the point (assuming there is one).

what's the "to tedious didn't read"?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he be mad
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean I don't know a ton, but I do know that pedant isn't a proper noun.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also: I, unlike the author of TFA, am aware that styleguides are a thing. Can I have their job?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, last time I click on a Slate link.

Not once, in my however-many years on Fark has a single useful or interesting Slate article been linked to.  I no longer believe such exists.  Ergo, fark Slate.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: That article is so poorly written my brain jumped out my ear before I could get do the point (assuming there is one).

what's the "to tedious didn't read"?


Around here?  Usually, "yawn."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong in technical writing with introducing a new symbol or quantity in a formula, and then writing

"where M is the mass of the primary and m is the mass of the orbiting object."


So there should be nothing wrong with handling the other reasons for using brackets, such as an acronym or the name someone who hasn't yet been introduced to the reader, in a similar manner.

Roberts then said "I'm going to call Smitherton and have him handle this."  Smitherton is Roberts' longtime attorney.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the fark did I just try to read?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Leishu: Also: I, unlike the author of TFA, am aware that styleguides are a thing. Can I have their job?


Exactly. The bracketing is commonly used when the quote uses 1st person terms. It keeps the voice of the piece flowing and intact without the reader assuming the 'my' or 'me' in the quote is the author's words.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a Slate writer who doesn't understand grammatical norms? Wow, what are the odds?
 
