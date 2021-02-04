 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The UK SuperCovid will become the dominant strain by March   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The sun never sets on the COVID empire.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But it will fall apart by April, and be incredibly expensive to repair.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to cower in my basement for three entire weeks watching Netflix shows about idiots and alligators. I NEED to go to Disneyland. And I have breathing issues, so you can take your radical left-wing authoritarian "masks" and shove them in your p**-holes. If there's another lockdown it's Joe Biden's fault.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: The sun never sets on the COVID empire.


They'll continue to believe that 150 years after that stops being true.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: But it will fall apart by April, and be incredibly expensive to repair.


Lung Rover
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go figure that the British version would be the one to take over and eliminate the originals.

♫ Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rules the germs! ♫
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember, the black death lasted 7 years.
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Covexit.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Go figure that the British version would be the one to take over and eliminate the originals.

♫ Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rules the germs! ♫

♫ Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rules the germs! ♫


Damnit, damnit, damnit, too slow again....
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should make a COVID version of RISK, with each player representing a different strain.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They should make a COVID version of RISK, with each player representing a different strain.


It already exists.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah right.
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rue Britannia?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Better than the africa strain becoming king
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: CarnySaur: They should make a COVID version of RISK, with each player representing a different strain.

It already exists.

It already exists.


Yes, that looks exactly like RISK.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gooch: Rue Britannia?


Flu Britannia! Flu Britannia rules the States...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: CarnySaur: They should make a COVID version of RISK, with each player representing a different strain.

It already exists.

It already exists.


Last time we played that was December 2019. Husband refuses to play it again because he thinks we cursed the world. lawl.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration
 
