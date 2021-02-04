 Skip to content
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: Robinhood didn't actually betray its customers because they were never actually its customers to begin with
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're right.  Robinhood didn't "democratize" investing.  It just made all the competing platforms like ETrade and Schwab worse in order to compete.

Even worse, it gets young, inexperienced investors to do dumb things by making trading "fun", like this.

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't RobinHood just a game (except for that guy who committed suicide last summer on a million dollar paper loss)?
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope people are taking notice at all the MSM outlets that are coming down on the side of their Wall Street masters.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How much is Slate paying to get every half-assed article of theirs greenlit here?
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Were they contractors?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are not Robinhood customers. Well not any more. Many are dumping their platform.
 
wantingout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I hope people are taking notice at all the MSM outlets that are coming down on the side of their Wall Street masters.


That's how things work in America.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They're right.  Robinhood didn't "democratize" investing.  It just made all the competing platforms like ETrade and Schwab worse in order to compete.

Even worse, it gets young, inexperienced investors to do dumb things by making trading "fun", like this.

[Fark user image 850x483]


ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robinhood has a decent argument that they were trying to protect their customers by preventing them from buying more shares in the Brooklyn Bridge.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DecemberNitro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Protip: Companies only have their best interests in mind, never yours.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Robinhood has a decent argument that they were trying to protect their customers by preventing them from buying more shares in the Brooklyn Bridge.


Chevello
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this like how Uber and Lyft drivers aren't employees?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wantingout: Lucky LaRue: I hope people are taking notice at all the MSM outlets that are coming down on the side of their Wall Street masters.

That's how things work in America.


That's a odd definition of "work".  It's definitely how things are.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Rapmaster2000: They're right.  Robinhood didn't "democratize" investing.  It just made all the competing platforms like ETrade and Schwab worse in order to compete.

Even worse, it gets young, inexperienced investors to do dumb things by making trading "fun", like this.

[Fark user image 850x483]

[Fark user image 808x670]


JFC.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunsmack: How much is Slate paying to get every half-assed article of theirs greenlit here?


The headline and tag even imply it's a stupid article that nobody should read.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it's not written by a Wallstreet insider waitress, is it even a Slate article?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Robinhood has a decent argument that they were trying to protect their customers by preventing them from buying more shares in the Brooklyn Bridge.


When the thing was in free fall from it's highs halting buys also gave it no ability to stabilize.  It also prevented people with who were long from averaging their cost down.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


It's my understanding that Robinhood makes its money by selling your data. The people that would probably buy that data are Wall Street firms. If Robinhood causes said firms to lose crap loads of money, then those firms probably aren't going to buy data from Robinhood.

Just put yourself in Robinhood's shoes for just a minute. Why would you let users put *you* out of business?

// People are always free to use a non-free service. I have paid 7.95 a trade for numerous trades.
 
turboke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gunsmack: How much is Slate paying to get every half-assed article of theirs greenlit here?


They're paying in GameStop stock so I'm not sure who the joke is on.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seriously folks...  Robinhood is an app for trading stocks.  They make it VERY clear (if you read their terms), that you are taking a risk using their service, because when shiat goes wonky (like with Gamestop), they can and will halt trading, to protect themselves.  And if you don't like it, you can use another service.

If you are doing serious trading on an app on your phone, like to the tune of tens of $1000s, you are an idiot.  You are an idiot to trust an online service with THAT kind of money.  And you are an idiot when shiat goes wonky and you try to blame them for it.

If you want to play around with a few $100, use Robinhood.  If you want to do serious investing, where the financial backer is actually accountable, and will watch out for your $10s of 1000s, then use one of the larger investment houses like Fidelity, or something.  In short, if you are an actual serious investor, you should not be using Robinhood for all your activity.  It's just not worth the risk.

I can't believe the number of people that use that thing are pissing and moaning because they think Robinhood treated them unfairly.  Oh, boohoo...  You should have known better.  Maybe your should have read their terms.  You're lucky they don't just take all your money and disappear into the night.

btw:  I USE Robinhood. I've made a couple of hundred.  But my actual stock investments are with the big boys.  I actually "invest" there.  I don't do much trading.  Robinhood is for fun.  The actual stock account is for serious investing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunsmack: How much is Slate paying to get every half-assed article of theirs greenlit here?


Do you need a Slatesplanation about how Drew's yacht can't buy itself?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunsmack: How much is Slate paying to get every half-assed article of theirs greenlit here?


When they sponsored the discussion tab, it was in the contract that they also get so many links on Main every week.
 
