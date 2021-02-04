 Skip to content
(Independent)   Noting that there were problems with social distancing, among other things, French police break up 81 person orgy for violating covid rules. Ooh la la   (independent.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably didn't even have a sneeze guard on the buffet.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, if they'd only had men in attendance who were better endowed, the distancing wouldn't have been a problem.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A *French* orgy?  I bet that smelled like a combination of high-school locker room and a bowling alley toilet from the 70s.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 guy just came to watch.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its true.

At the orgy I attended last weekend they weren't social distancing either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So how do these deals work?

Is there an usher with a flashlight who walks around checking for rubbers?

And whats the % of decent looking people when you get a number that high?

Granted, theyre French so there probably arent any fatties but still.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any one else see "81" and figure they would have been the "odd man out"?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Any one else see "81" and figure they would have been the "odd man out"?


It's an orgy. Always room for one more.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, talk about no darks to give, the police arrived at 9pm and didn't actually enter the premises until 11pm and people were still participating in the orgy? I mean one would think that 2 hours would be plenty of time to wrap it up and get dressed before the cops actually came in.
 
lectos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HIV, herpes, and now Covid? fun
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing," an investigator said.That's a bit of an understatement considering this was a full-on orgy involving eighty-one people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, talk about no darks to give, the police arrived at 9pm and didn't actually enter the premises until 11pm and people were still participating in the orgy? I mean one would think that 2 hours would be plenty of time to wrap it up and get dressed before the cops actually came in.


"came in"
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You should never forget to invite the cops to the orgy, they take everything personally.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
French Orgy....
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One thing that the pandemic showed us is that orgies are more common than we thought.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
81?  Welcome to the orgy, Harry.  Can you go outside and watch for the Orgy Police?  That would be cool.  Thanks.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Any one else see "81" and figure they would have been the "odd man out"?


If you have groups of 2 who only interact in those groups you have exhibitionism not an orgy.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: So how do these deals work?

Is there an usher with a flashlight who walks around checking for rubbers?

And whats the % of decent looking people when you get a number that high?

Granted, theyre French so there probably arent any fatties but still.


You're one letter off.
 
padraig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: A *French* orgy?  I bet that smelled like a combination of high-school locker room and a bowling alley toilet from the 70s.


That's not how it's supposed to smell like ?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rumor has it, she was there.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

12349876: BitwiseShift: Any one else see "81" and figure they would have been the "odd man out"?

If you have groups of 2 who only interact in those groups you have exhibitionism not an orgy.


I wasn't complaining.

I don't even know if the French have tag-team orgies or some social director calling out positions, holding a clipboard.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 720x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Didn't that cat join the #MeToo movement?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: Rumor has it, she was there.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x752]
[pbs.twimg.com image 474x474]


She doesn't seem like the warehouse orgy type but I like where you're going.
 
