 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   After losing family to COVID, woman receives letter demanding X-mas décor be taken down   (local21news.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, X-mas dcor, family, woman, letter  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 10:26 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late, on the other hand people need to show compassion for this woman.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it wasn't about an HOA this time.  Just a busy body.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late


Why? Some people celebrate Christmas all year. There was also a push in 2020 for people to keep decorations up during Covid for morale.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd put up more.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: kdawg7736: Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late

Why? Some people celebrate Christmas all year. There was also a push in 2020 for people to keep decorations up during Covid for morale.


A lot of people in my area still have light up.  Heck, even I still have some lights strung up on my bushes (though I changed it to pink this month - next month green - then I'm done).
 
kosherkow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
COVID aside, how about not being a dick and talking to the neighbor rather than send anonymous letters?

or, now hear me out... mind your own farking business.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: Surprised it wasn't about an HOA this time.  Just a busy body.


There's a difference? :)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Why? Some people celebrate Christmas all year.


mamasgeeky.comView Full Size

I refuse to cook for my mom if she has Hallmark Channel on in the kitchen. I just can't do it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late, on the other hand people need to show compassion for this woman.


There aren't two sides of this. Even in good times, the neighbors should mind their own farking business. Who cares if another house has out-of-season decorations? People need to get lives.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late, on the other hand people need to show compassion for this woman.


So has anyone discussed who gave everyone COVID at the same time?  Maybe that person should take the lights down.

Or maybe the neighbor ... who's definitely been by to help out in this time of crisis, and is obviously a good person.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not sure why they felt this was news-outrage worthy. Life goes on.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well on one hand you shouldn't have Christmas decorations out this late, on the other hand people need to show compassion for this woman.


Here in New Orleans, we just throw some purple gold and green crap up with the xmas lights and voila. Mardi Gras decorations. That way you can wait as late as March to take them down.
 
gimlet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw the letters away and go back to focusing on your life. Don't dwell on the trolls
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.