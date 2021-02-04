 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   A GM Superb Owl ad has Will Ferrell hating on Norway   (fox43.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 1:16 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, most of our hearts are Frozen towards that country.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I say superb owl and sports ball because I'm cool.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the eurovision movie was very funny
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
lutefisk is terrible
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We can hate GM back:

If "Real People" Commercials Were Real Life - CHEVY Silverado HD
Youtube dT66HD65lSQ
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll admit it. I enjoyed that. I even chortled.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sapper_Topo: I'll admit it. I enjoyed that. I even chortled.


Did you clean it up?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.