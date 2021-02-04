 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK combating COVID vaccine shortage with novel "inject them with whatever the fark we have available" approach   (bbc.com) divider line
22
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is also their dental strategy.... (at least it was, until the middle class Britons realized they could fly to Poland for good, cheap treatment)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: This is also their dental strategy.... (at least it was, until the middle class Britons realized they could fly to Poland for good, cheap treatment)


Dental treatment in the UK is hugely subsidised by the NHS. But they don't subsidise purely cosmetic work, like getting crowns just because they look nicer. That's where the dental tourism comes in. In the UK a crown is about £600 each. Fly to Poland or Hungary and it can be a third of that. Fly to India and it can be a tenth.

On the subject of Covid vaccinations....
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're doing quite well so far.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SVC_conservative: This is also their dental strategy.... (at least it was, until the middle class Britons realized they could fly to Poland for good, cheap treatment)

Dental treatment in the UK is hugely subsidised by the NHS. But they don't subsidise purely cosmetic work, like getting crowns just because they look nicer. That's where the dental tourism comes in. In the UK a crown is about £600 each. Fly to Poland or Hungary and it can be a third of that. Fly to India and it can be a tenth.

On the subject of Covid vaccinations....
[Fark user image 634x381]

We're doing quite well so far.


I took advantage of a Polish dental tourism when I had a mishap overseas and surprisingly there were tons of English-language dentists over there... that's how I learned about the whole shuffle.

First doses are great, I've seen a lot of mixed data on the delayed second efficacy though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fair question they're asking.

All of the vaccines attempt to teach your immune system to respond immediately to SARS-COV--2. It's not inconceivable that you could start with one vaccine, get it boosted by another, and still have an effective response.

So, they're running a trial to find out.

This isn't stupid, it's the right way to ask the question, not like DeSantis saying "Let's just give half doses" and hoping it works.

What happens if you get the first (say) Pfizer vaccine then a fire happens and the Pfizer vaccine production craters. Do you just start again with a new vaccine, needing both doses, or can you swap in the Moderna vaccine for the second dose?

If you can, that's a great thing to know should you run into a supply problem. If you can't, that's a great thing to know because you know you need more of the other vaccines because you're going to need to restart the vaccine series on people who've just gotten one does of the original vaccine that you can't get anymore.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK combating COVID vaccine shortage with novel "inject them with whatever the fark we have available" approach

AKA the Keith Richards' approach.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleach?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

I'd be interested to see what a mRNA vaccine dose plus an adeno vaccine dose will do. I'm
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, will be interesting to see the data gotten by all these guinea pigs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

I'd be interested to see what a mRNA vaccine dose plus an adeno vaccine dose will do. I'm


Welp, mRNA + Adeno makes you disappear. So let's put that down as a "no."
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the hell, Britain, you're only just now getting to where we were in April?! What have you been doing all this time?

Don't forget to shove a light bulb up your bum.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's a fair question they're asking.

All of the vaccines attempt to teach your immune system to respond immediately to SARS-COV--2. It's not inconceivable that you could start with one vaccine, get it boosted by another, and still have an effective response.

So, they're running a trial to find out.

This isn't stupid, it's the right way to ask the question, not like DeSantis saying "Let's just give half doses" and hoping it works.

What happens if you get the first (say) Pfizer vaccine then a fire happens and the Pfizer vaccine production craters. Do you just start again with a new vaccine, needing both doses, or can you swap in the Moderna vaccine for the second dose?

If you can, that's a great thing to know should you run into a supply problem. If you can't, that's a great thing to know because you know you need more of the other vaccines because you're going to need to restart the vaccine series on people who've just gotten one does of the original vaccine that you can't get anymore.


Not sure how that would work. As per my (limited) understanding, half the vaccines work on identifying the virus itself and half on identifying the virus-enveloping protein.

So maybe if they use two on the same side?

/jadedly thinking, I'd say this might be a crutch for a vaccine that isn't doing too well to be supported by one that does
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Carter Pewterschmidt: SVC_conservative: This is also their dental strategy.... (at least it was, until the middle class Britons realized they could fly to Poland for good, cheap treatment)

Dental treatment in the UK is hugely subsidised by the NHS. But they don't subsidise purely cosmetic work, like getting crowns just because they look nicer. That's where the dental tourism comes in. In the UK a crown is about £600 each. Fly to Poland or Hungary and it can be a third of that. Fly to India and it can be a tenth.

On the subject of Covid vaccinations....
[Fark user image 634x381]

We're doing quite well so far.

I took advantage of a Polish dental tourism when I had a mishap overseas and surprisingly there were tons of English-language dentists over there... that's how I learned about the whole shuffle.

First doses are great, I've seen a lot of mixed data on the delayed second efficacy though.


UK ranks 4th on the DMFT index, USA ranks 9th

Of course, we all know why the myth of 'british teeth bad' exists; cosmetics.

Brits are, generally speaking, happy with healthy teeth that can be used to chew food with.

Americans as a whole demand perfectly shaped white tombstones because appearance matters to them more than anything.
Almost every american who can afford it has had extensive dental work to look 'perfect'. Cosmetic surgery is a huge industry in the US, and yes, this extends to their teeth.

Brits have their own teeth, Americans have fake teeth implanted. A British smile may be crooked and gappy, but it's honest, an American smile is white and gleaming, but it's as real as their promises.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's a fair question they're asking.

All of the vaccines attempt to teach your immune system to respond immediately to SARS-COV--2. It's not inconceivable that you could start with one vaccine, get it boosted by another, and still have an effective response.

So, they're running a trial to find out.

This isn't stupid, it's the right way to ask the question, not like DeSantis saying "Let's just give half doses" and hoping it works.

What happens if you get the first (say) Pfizer vaccine then a fire happens and the Pfizer vaccine production craters. Do you just start again with a new vaccine, needing both doses, or can you swap in the Moderna vaccine for the second dose?

If you can, that's a great thing to know should you run into a supply problem. If you can't, that's a great thing to know because you know you need more of the other vaccines because you're going to need to restart the vaccine series on people who've just gotten one does of the original vaccine that you can't get anymore.

Not sure how that would work. As per my (limited) understanding, half the vaccines work on identifying the virus itself and half on identifying the virus-enveloping protein.


You're gonna hafta break that one down.  I'm not sure what you think the difference is.  That's kindof like saying half the time you can identify a person themselves and half the time by what they look like.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can get the Putin vaccine. I hear the Russians don't want it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: You can get the Putin vaccine. I hear the Russians don't want it.


It has a 92% efficacy rate.  I'd get it tomorrow.  (probably will end up being what's on the list for me)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've gotten the first dose of the ModeRNA vaccine.  It's specific to an idealized version of the Spike (S) protein.  But an analysis of antibodies secreted by coronavirus patients indicates that a part of the Nucleocapsid (N) protein is tagged as being critical to transmission as well.  Ideally, I'd like a vaccine that targeted both.  And I'd be willing to take a booster too achieve that extra level of protection.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is routinely done with other vaccines (as it says in TFA). That being said, they don't usually use different classes of vaccine. What's the worst that could happen?

It's zombies, isn't it. Always with the zombies.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I, for one, am quite pleased I started the transatlantic teeth war of 2021
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I, for one, am quite pleased I started the transatlantic teeth war of 2021


We shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SVC_conservative: This is also their dental strategy.... (at least it was, until the middle class Britons realized they could fly to Poland for good, cheap treatment)

Dental treatment in the UK is hugely subsidised by the NHS. But they don't subsidise purely cosmetic work, like getting crowns just because they look nicer. That's where the dental tourism comes in. In the UK a crown is about £600 each. Fly to Poland or Hungary and it can be a third of that. Fly to India and it can be a tenth.

On the subject of Covid vaccinations....
[Fark user image 634x381]

We're doing quite well so far.


Oh Jesus Christ, here it goes.

Abandon thread.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Sarah Conner approves.
 
gyorg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's a fair question they're asking.

All of the vaccines attempt to teach your immune system to respond immediately to SARS-COV--2. It's not inconceivable that you could start with one vaccine, get it boosted by another, and still have an effective response.

So, they're running a trial to find out.

This isn't stupid, it's the right way to ask the question, not like DeSantis saying "Let's just give half doses" and hoping it works.

What happens if you get the first (say) Pfizer vaccine then a fire happens and the Pfizer vaccine production craters. Do you just start again with a new vaccine, needing both doses, or can you swap in the Moderna vaccine for the second dose?

If you can, that's a great thing to know should you run into a supply problem. If you can't, that's a great thing to know because you know you need more of the other vaccines because you're going to need to restart the vaccine series on people who've just gotten one does of the original vaccine that you can't get anymore.


Honestly I suspect that combining approaches may even outperform same type. Something like an mRNA + novalax will probably have a great response because they are very different approaches.
 
