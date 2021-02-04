 Skip to content
Protip: Do not rev your car's engine to get out of a snowbank
46
    Captain Ronald Klein, Officers Joseph Montemurro, Little Ferry police, 62-year-old man  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shredded the fuel line and then ignited the puddle of gas under the car?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if alcohol was involved?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's an SUV!  A SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE, and it's built for off-road conditions! It's exactly like a Jeep!

//ducks, leaves room quickly
//should have got the AWD option and snow tires
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a cheap fark got him killed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Checkey Beckford

no it's becky
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, ignore people trying to help you, win stupid prizes...like death.
 
phedex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Angry Man Stuck in Snow
Youtube CuTXUcoGdhw


The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His best friend since childhood said:

I wish I could call him but I can't. I took a part of his vehicle just to keep as a memory."

That's just a bit creepy, dude.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
highlatencylife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: His best friend since childhood said:

I wish I could call him but I can't. I took a part of his vehicle just to keep as a memory."

That's just a bit creepy, dude.


Absolutely not.

/it's a lot creepy
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: By Checkey Beckford

no it's becky


Becky Checkford? Don't be ridiculous.
 
Chevello
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Overheated catalytic converter + melted atuo trans line = conflagration

Automatic transmission fluid is EXTREMELY flammable. Not quite gasoline, but much more so than oil.
If you've overheated the exhaust and it melts a trans line...

FOOM!
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The funny thing is one of the other stories on there, saying that they got 35 inches of snow in Mt. Arlington and saying that's a record.

People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson - Whole lotta flooring
Youtube F62EEybpZQQ
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I'm gonna miss him. I'm gonna miss him every day of my life," said the friend, who did not wish to be identified. "I just found his cellphone here ... I wish I could call him but I can't.

You can call him, just don't expect an answer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chevello: Overheated catalytic converter + melted atuo trans line = conflagration

Automatic transmission fluid is EXTREMELY flammable. Not quite gasoline, but much more so than oil.
If you've overheated the exhaust and it melts a trans line...

FOOM!


Really? I'm asking sincerely.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hum. 2021 and a thing that cost a ton cash will just catch fire and kill you. Okay. I'll stick with cirrhosis of the liver thank you very much.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those fancy new transmissions don't let you rock your way out of snow if you don't have 4wd you can now be trapped in as little as 2" of snow.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CSB - Remember seeing a burnt out Jaguar halfway up a hill on snow covered country lane about 20 year ago. I was walking to my car which I had been parking at the top of the hill because of the snow.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trying to rev your way out of a snowbank?

Well done.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.


And this is why my wife and I each keep a compact snow shovel in our cars...
 
Dinodork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: But it's an SUV!  A SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE, and it's built for off-road conditions! It's exactly like a Jeep!

//ducks, leaves room quickly
//should have got the AWD option and snow tires


I've taken my MDX on some serious offroading in Wyoming for dinosaur stuff when working with a certain east coast institution. Was actually shocked how well it did.

That being said, this was a Mazda... there were even odds it might have just self-immolated no matter what it was doing.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, at least the snow melted.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We lived on a city street which showed up as US Route 1 on the maps.  It had a very slight include.  It was plowed after a snowfall, and very well traveled.

From the picture window, you could watch the pickup truck next to the bus outside past the courtyard.  The pickup didn't move.  Finally the tires caught fire.  Then the truck caught fire.  Then firetrucks came.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.

And this is why my wife and I each keep a compact snow shovel in our cars...


Another tip is just knowing how to disable your traction control. Your car doesn't know what you are driving through so sometimes you can get stuck in something you could easily clear once your car isn't working against you.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: should have got the AWD option


no point in getting an SUV without this, IMO
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: By Checkey Beckford


Didn't he have a comedy routine on the Catskills circuit in the 1950s?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another day, another dead Mazda owner.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: The officers said they told the 62-year-old man to stop accelerating, and told him they were going back to their vehicle to call for a tow truck. Soon after, they heard a popping noise and spotted flames coming from under the vehicle.

Dude revved his poor little car so hard, it threw a rod, blew up the crankcase, and caught the oil on fire. I shouldn't laugh, but ...
 
Chevello
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Chevello: Overheated catalytic converter + melted atuo trans line = conflagration

Automatic transmission fluid is EXTREMELY flammable. Not quite gasoline, but much more so than oil.
If you've overheated the exhaust and it melts a trans line...

FOOM!

Really? I'm asking sincerely.


Yeah, plus since it's in a hose under pressure if a line blows it sprays everywhere. Fire hose in the other sense.
https://garrett-engineers.com/cases-of​-the-month/what-auto-fluids-burn/
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: His best friend since childhood said:

I wish I could call him but I can't. I took a part of his vehicle just to keep as a memory."

That's just a bit creepy, dude.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Could have been worse
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.

And this is why my wife and I each keep a compact snow shovel in our cars...

Another tip is just knowing how to disable your traction control. Your car doesn't know what you are driving through so sometimes you can get stuck in something you could easily clear once your car isn't working against you.


Oh yeah, absolutely plays a part in it. Traction control makes it way, way harder.  And plenty non-car lovers don't even realize that its there for you to turn off.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a Texan, I recommend you just stay home until the ice clears. If that's not an option, quit, and relocate.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.


That's right...  driving on ice is an art, & it just takes a "feel" to know when to use momentum to power thru an ice patch vs. when you need to gingerly pump the breaks in an "shiat, shiat, shiat, don't go sideways on me now"

Best way to learn ice driving is by doing donuts... get the feel for how the vehicle handles in various conditions.
 
Chevello
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: RTOGUY: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.

And this is why my wife and I each keep a compact snow shovel in our cars...

Another tip is just knowing how to disable your traction control. Your car doesn't know what you are driving through so sometimes you can get stuck in something you could easily clear once your car isn't working against you.

Oh yeah, absolutely plays a part in it. Traction control makes it way, way harder.  And plenty non-car lovers don't even realize that its there for you to turn off.


Then there was the old "pull one spark plug wire" trick. Never had to do that myself, but Click and Clack said it worked.

/Drove a 2WD Xterra through many PA winters.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: phedex: [YouTube video: Angry Man Stuck in Snow]

The above, hilarious.

a couple days ago i watched one of my neighbors unable to get up his driveway in his FWD car, amidst maybe an inch and a half of snow.  I finally went over to him, instructed him on backing up and actually getting a bit of momentum & easily getting up his driveway after that.  He was just revving the shiat out of his car, spinning & burning his tires over and over.

Considering i drove an RX-8 through a couple winters a decade ago, i'm aware of plenty methods to ensure getting around in this shiat, and way worse conditions than a couple inches at best.

And this is why my wife and I each keep a compact snow shovel in our cars...


A little tub of sand/kitty litter is very useful as well.
 
Taint Bandaid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The name of the man isn't being released, so from here on he will be known as simply " Little Fairy Man "  Now back to you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like how the newscaster described it as a "freak accident". Yeah, no. There is a pure line of causation and repercussions here. This isn't a micro-meteorite strike hitting a poodle
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: The funny thing is one of the other stories on there, saying that they got 35 inches of snow in Mt. Arlington and saying that's a record.

People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.



That was a fun time and place to be a kid.  Missed a bunch of school.  Went sledding for weeks.  The snow drift in our driveway lasted until May.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SBinRR: His best friend since childhood said:

I wish I could call him but I can't. I took a part of his vehicle just to keep as a memory."

That's just a bit creepy, dude.

[Fark user image 500x333]

Could have been worse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.


According to Wikipedia at least, NJ maxed out at 31-32 inches during that storm, and it still only wound up as NJ's second worst snowfall (not beating 34 inches at Cape May in 1899).
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Another day, another dead Mazda owner.


That is the opening line of my Blackfoot's 'HIghway Song' parody
 
phedex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: AurizenDarkstar: The funny thing is one of the other stories on there, saying that they got 35 inches of snow in Mt. Arlington and saying that's a record.

People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.


That was a fun time and place to be a kid.  Missed a bunch of school.  Went sledding for weeks.  The snow drift in our driveway lasted until May.


I was a freshman in high school, in indiana.  I had a paper route at the time, 70 or so customers over a few blocks.  The extra 2 weeks off of school immediately post winter break? awesome.  Walking through well over a foot of snow every day for approximately 180 dollars a month? not so much.  I do remember people tipping a little more during that disaster.

The extra 2 weeks of
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yep, you have to know how to turn off the traction control. I was stuck in a pretty small amount of snow last winter until I remembered that. The car wasn't moving, it was just heating up the transmission fluid.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: AurizenDarkstar: People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.

According to Wikipedia at least, NJ maxed out at 31-32 inches during that storm, and it still only wound up as NJ's second worst snowfall (not beating 34 inches at Cape May in 1899).


*shrug*

All I know is that the snow was well over some people's trucks as far as height.

So I'd love to know where the hell they were measuring.  At the time, we were living in Budd Lake and we were buried.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: AurizenDarkstar: People seem to forget that back in the beginning of 1996, there was a Nor'easter that dumped 7 freaking feet of snow (at least in northern NJ).  I know that because I was stuck at home for a goddamned week just trying to shovel out of it.  I swear, some things never change and a lot of people in NJ have very short memories.

According to Wikipedia at least, NJ maxed out at 31-32 inches during that storm, and it still only wound up as NJ's second worst snowfall (not beating 34 inches at Cape May in 1899).


Heh ... we got double that around the same time period. Lake Effect snow is no joke.

At the height of the storm, over 160,000 customers were without power in Greater Cleveland alone, as the storm produced isolated snowfall tallies approaching 70"
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

