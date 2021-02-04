 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man turned away from Roscoe's over refusal to wear mask returns to steal chicken and waffles at gunpoint   (ktla.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, The Cook, Robert Gonzalez, Roscoe Arbuckle, Pasadena, California, Robbery, Gun, Chicken and waffles, Lake Avenue  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Was it them Duke boys?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another "good guy" with a gun?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put that guy in the slammer.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it racist to be relieved any time someone does something like this and they're not white?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
013?
 
schemaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coot, coot, coot!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG the stereotypes lol!

If only he wore a mask, maybe it would've been harder identifying him.

Damn chicken must be so good.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Is it racist to be relieved any time someone does something like this and they're not white?


I don't know, but I have heard Black  people refer to guys like this one as "an embarrassment to the community".
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to abuse an idiot that went back to steal chicken at gunpoint after the mask dispute--a dispute that was presumably memorable for everyone there and on camera. But remember there's another one. A woman heard the mask story and agreed to be his getaway driver for the crime.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The guy just said, 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" Gonzalez told KTLA. "I understand we got some good chicken, but man."

Put this man in marketing now.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: It's easy to abuse an idiot that went back to steal chicken at gunpoint after the mask dispute--a dispute that was presumably memorable for everyone there and on camera. But remember there's another one. A woman heard the mask story and agreed to be his getaway driver for the crime.


The waffles were for her.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cook said he saw the gunman flee in an awaiting vehicle driven by a woman...

... after telling the cook "You better hurry it up, I'm in Dutch with the wife."

A package of Huggies was left behind.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Modified Cornstarch: "The guy just said, 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" Gonzalez told KTLA. "I understand we got some good chicken, but man."

Put this man in marketing now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: OMG the stereotypes lol!

If only he wore a mask, maybe it would've been harder identifying him.

Damn chicken must be so good.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It looks tasty
// Not loss of freedom tasty.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two great tastes that taste good together. A true cinema masterpiece.
Tapeheads - Roscoe's Chicken 'n' Waffles commercial
Youtube o9dBiw7xfVU
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: jimjays: It's easy to abuse an idiot that went back to steal chicken at gunpoint after the mask dispute--a dispute that was presumably memorable for everyone there and on camera. But remember there's another one. A woman heard the mask story and agreed to be his getaway driver for the crime.

The waffles were for her.


That's a fair point. I realized late that I should have mentioned the waffles. She might even have put him up to it. "If you really loved me..."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: The cook said he saw the gunman flee in an awaiting vehicle driven by a woman...

... after telling the cook "You better hurry it up, I'm in Dutch with the wife."

A package of Huggies was left behind.

"Unhand that chicken, you warthog from hell!"
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it is rare to see someone going full Leeroy Jenkins and getting the chicken in the end.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a little used prayer that would have saved his ass.  It goes something like this:  "If I have to wrestle my demons, let it be in private and not so everyone will watch my down fall and think it's about wearing a mask."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: GreenSun: OMG the stereotypes lol!

If only he wore a mask, maybe it would've been harder identifying him.

Damn chicken must be so good.

[Fark user image 600x400]

/It looks tasty
// Not loss of freedom tasty.


It's not bad - used to get some now and again.  Not amazing either though.  Definitely not hold up the place material - I understand the store guy's feelings here.  It's Pasadena, c'mon there's some stellar shiat out there.  And you hold up Roscoe''s?  Dude...
 
uberaverage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More proof that people who refuse to wear masks during a global health crisis are a-hole criminals.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. The one on Gower in Hollywood is the best one.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: jimjays: It's easy to abuse an idiot that went back to steal chicken at gunpoint after the mask dispute--a dispute that was presumably memorable for everyone there and on camera. But remember there's another one. A woman heard the mask story and agreed to be his getaway driver for the crime.

The waffles were for her.


Hell no, the waffles go w/ the chicken, everyone knows that. Maybe he got her the biscuits and gravy, those are felony worthy.

/semi-frequent the LAX Roscoe's
 
btraz70
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm gonna guess that wasn't the first time that dude broke the law.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.