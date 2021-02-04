 Skip to content
 
Chaos at Heathrow airport as Dubai passengers are forced to WHOA, did that lady really choose a full body yoga suit made of plasticised pink slime as her travel attire? Now that's bold
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a hooker in the pink sunny.

Welcome to Dubai
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
' holidaying INFLUENCERS '

StoppedReadingThere.jpg

Although the lady in pink did influence me a weirdest boner.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' holidaying INFLUENCERS '

StoppedReadingThere.jpg

Although the lady in pink did influence me a weirdest boner.


I'm just a terrible shiate person because all I was thinking about was how she was going to be able to go to the bathroom during such a long flight / queue.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She looks like a discount Kardashian.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bunch of spoiled self-important trust-fund brats coming back from their slave-state vacation deserve no sympathy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dem hips tho
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Adnan Raza, 34 and from Birmingham, said he saw some people desperately trying to climb over barriers - before they were tackled and detained by Border Force officers.

Mr Raza was in Dubai for business meetings with two other people from the UK.

What?  Is there some kind of tax loophole in the UK where you can deduct an obvious vacation as a business expense?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's vacationing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't know that Crisco started putting their product in pink packaging. Is this a Dubai thing?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' holidaying INFLUENCERS '

StoppedReadingThere.jpg

Although the lady in pink did influence me a weirdest boner.

I'm just a terrible shiate person because all I was thinking about was how she was going to be able to go to the bathroom during such a long flight / queue.


Yeah, I thought it too.  Who would want to get mostly undressed in an airplane toilet to use it?  Dunno, maybe Dubai airlines first class bathrooms are disposable or something.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the last straw. I'm definitely not going to Dubai.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' holidaying INFLUENCERS '

StoppedReadingThere.jpg

Although the lady in pink did influence me a weirdest boner.

I'm just a terrible shiate person because all I was thinking about was how she was going to be able to go to the bathroom during such a long flight / queue.


Well make that two of us...
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Adnan Raza, 34 and from Birmingham, said he saw some people desperately trying to climb over barriers - before they were tackled and detained by Border Force officers.

Mr Raza was in Dubai for business meetings with two other people from the UK.

What?  Is there some kind of tax loophole in the UK where you can deduct an obvious vacation as a business expense?


Not surprisingly, yes there is.

Our lords and masters like to get away from the dreary grey once in a while.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From the brief amount of time I spent in Dubai I'd say the behavior in the article is probably pretty representative of what actually happened... it might have even toned it down a bit.

Vile awful pit of a city, full of self important scum that, sincerely, make the Republican party look tolerable.

/In case it isn't clear, nope, I have no plans to go back
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How was your trip? It was Pepto Dismal.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: She's vacationing?

[Fark user image 240x192]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: She's vacationing?

[Fark user image 240x192]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, if you don't want to get groped by security, it kind of makes sense.  If you're trying to smuggle something it would be immediately apparent.

Unless, of course, you were smuggling it internally.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: She looks like a discount Kardashian.


Perfect description.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 586x426]


This is true.  That said, point of order: I think the woman in TFA is physically qualified to wear one.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Well, if you don't want to get groped by security, it kind of makes sense.  If you're trying to smuggle something it would be immediately apparent.

Unless, of course, you were smuggling it internally.


She's got plenty of room.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Rapmaster2000: She looks like a discount Kardashian.

Perfect description.


She might actually be a Kardashian.  There seem to be as many Kardashians as there are Wayanses.  Maybe she's a cousin.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SVC_conservative: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' holidaying INFLUENCERS '

StoppedReadingThere.jpg

Although the lady in pink did influence me a weirdest boner.

I'm just a terrible shiate person because all I was thinking about was how she was going to be able to go to the bathroom during such a long flight / queue.


Well then, I guess we can be horrible/sh*t people together because that was my first thought as well.

On a return flight from Ireland, I saw a man enter the restroom with an infant and a diaper bag. He emerged unscathed and the child looking peaceful. I wanted to give him a standing ovation.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: What? Is there some kind of tax loophole in the UK where you can deduct an obvious vacation as a business expense?


I own a place in France. I rent it out when I'm not there. My travel expenses to go there are deductible business expenses -- I have to freshen the place up in the Spring for the start of the tourist season and tidy up in the Autumn at the end of it. When we bought the place it was in need of work, so I needed to visit for renovation planing. The actual renovations are depreciated, as is the property itself.

If I spend too much time there not doing things for the rental business, then it's a bit less attractive from a tax perspective but, yeah, you can do that with American taxes, too.
 
