NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The story forgot to say, "Alcohol was involved".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bath tub Mary must have been asleep.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simpsons ' We are Farmers' did it.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TA-DA!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the part of Highway 9 that is in the Western half of Iowa, it is unbelievably flat and dull.  It is exactly as middle-of-nowhere as you imagine a 2 lane highway in Iowa to be.  This may have been a suicide attempt to alleviate boredom.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hi, this is car 55, we're in a truck!"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: For the part of Highway 9 that is in the Western half of Iowa, it is unbelievably flat and dull.  It is exactly as middle-of-nowhere as you imagine a 2 lane highway in Iowa to be.  This may have been a suicide attempt to alleviate boredom.


Yeah, but that curve is a biatch.  The article says it's posted at 35 but I swear it's 25. I've taken that route as a cutoff from I90 down to my folks' place in eastern SD. Definitely taken the curve at 50. No way in hell I'd do it much over that, let alone 115.
 
