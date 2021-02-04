 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   With temperatures dropping below freezing across state, it's time for your annual "beware of falling iguanas" story   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay area, Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Petersburg, Florida, NWS Miami, South Florida  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 8:28 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could do with a nice, ripe iguana right about now.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The beautiful part is, when wintertime rolls around...
 
tzarro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Look out for Iguaaaaanaaaaaas"...

Love that song...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All of the iguanas in Ohio already fell from the trees back in mid-November.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.