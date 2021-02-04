 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   General urges Military to get comfortable with "throwaway equipment" like drones, your mom   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Joe Biden, John Kerry, consequence of the Biden administration, Kyle Rittenhouse, President of the United States, executive orders, Defense Department, generous benefits  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Better than throwaway soldiers, sailors.

/Most important asset in military remains its people.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
warhistoryonline.comView Full Size

Everything old is new again...
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: [warhistoryonline.com image 587x583]
Everything old is new again...


4F - Farking Fark Format Fail.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know who's not paying for it.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They say this, but they will still nail property responsible officers to the wall for losing an accessory to an item in their property book.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quick translation:

bclund.comView Full Size

BEHOLD OUR NEW BUDGET MODEL!
 
