(We Are Central PA)   Former "machete man" in jail again after threatening woman with knife, biting off one of her nipples. Boobies tag in protective custody   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still horrible, but thankfully for her, the article reads "bit one of her nipples", not "bit off". I imagine she appreciates the distinction.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
gaaaaah reading that made my chest/arms involuntarily clench around my bewbs. mofo-ing ow.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, there are alternative out there ready and waiting

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pull your seatbelt extra snug, the meth is just getting started ruining your life, pal.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hazlett was arrested after police found him running near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street and cops indicated Hazlett admitted he was high on heroin and methamphetamine, according to the charges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Hazlett was arrested after police found him running near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street and cops indicated Hazlett admitted he was high on heroin and methamphetamine, according to the charges.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Don't those drugs pull one in two different directions?
 
