 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MetroWest Daily News)   Officer, I'm quite sure it is your duty to protect and to shovel   (metrowestdailynews.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Automobile, Nathaniel Chickering, Michael Rodriguez, tow truck, Bianca Torres, Natick woman, police spokeswoman Lt. Patricia Grigas  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sebas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were somewhere around Framingham, on the edge of the desert, when the drugs began to wear off.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok...  I can see asking the cops if they have a shovel in the trunk, so you can shovel it out... and maybe ask if they would care to help, to speed things along...

But outright demanding the coos shovel it out is definitely a good way to fark your day up.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB:
I'm a Montrealer so snow and getting cars out of snowbanks and icy situations. At the moment I live in a neighbourhood of immigrants from warmer climates. Cool, no problem. 2 days ago I showed 3 young lads (18-20) about traction, not gunning the engine, rocking the car back and forth to get it out, etc.....
They told me they had only been here 5 months. and they were super happy and appreciative about my tips and my hands on showing them how to do it.
Nice, polite, decent lads. Who'da thunk it in these times?
End CSB
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To extract and serve.
 
Uriel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok...  I can see asking the cops if they have a shovel in the trunk, so you can shovel it out... and maybe ask if they would care to help, to speed things along...

But outright demanding the coos shovel it out is definitely a good way to fark your day up.


I mean, this is the police's version of the story.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Uriel: GrogSmash: Ok...  I can see asking the cops if they have a shovel in the trunk, so you can shovel it out... and maybe ask if they would care to help, to speed things along...

But outright demanding the coos shovel it out is definitely a good way to fark your day up.

I mean, this is the police's version of the story.


They're lucky they didn't get into target paper targets. The times we are living in, with super-predator cops, and being non-caucasoid you better record your interactions and not be an asshole yourself. Now they're getting a record, at least.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yay, Framingham!

Mr Chickering looks like he has trouble getting through everyday life.

Kids these days...if you live in New England and drive, you need to learn how to deal with snow. Or face the consequences.

Rule #1: Stay off the roads the first few storms of the year, while folks like Mr. Chickering learn how not to drive in the snow.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: being non-caucasoid you better record your interactions and not be an asshole yourself.


The first one arrested, before the other two assaulted the cops:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Former Framinghammer here. It has some nice amenities but I gotta say I'm glad I got out. The south side is like a whole different world.

Waay better than Worcester though.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Protect and scoop?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.