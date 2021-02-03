 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Apparently, not pulling over for a cop because you "didn't feel like it" is not a defense. (With mugshot goodness)   (azfamily.com) divider line
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I see the Ring actress is doing well for herself these days.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think I went on a date with her.  There was not a second (her decision).
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I question subby's definition of "goodness"..

ohthatsterrifying.jpg
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Actually, she said she didn't stop "because I felt like it was the right thing to do." She's still nutso, but  we should still get the quote right in the post.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She seems nice.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

She seems nice.


She has very sane-looking teeth.  Crazy people neglect basic dental care, so she was probably right to ignore the officer's attempt to delay her drive toward destiny.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Related?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
files.gamebanana.comView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's the one who will sneak into your bedroom at night, hit you over the head and whisper sweet nothings in your ear while she wraps your body in a shower curtain. At least she won't let your beer go to waste.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It looks as if she just broke the string on her Tampax.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x478]

She seems nice.


Is that a selfie or a mugshot? I can't decide which is scarier.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lady, save some drugs for the rest of us.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Lady, save some drugs for the rest of us.


This.
You just know she wasn't officially tested because...reasons.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The "Trump excuse" only works for Trump, not real people.
 
