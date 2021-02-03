 Skip to content
(Bismarck Tribune)   Proposal would give money to North Dakota coal plants by taxing wind power. YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG   (bismarcktribune.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Talk about ass-backwards!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Republicans picking the winners and losers yet again.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do believe that the technical term for this is "cray-cray."
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coalyndra
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wind is North Dakota's second most valuable export.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Regulatory capture in action. The thing that sucks is that I live east of ND so all their poison flows right into MN.

We will sue over that someday I am sure, and ND will spend what little treasure they have losing that battle. (or maybe we already have)

ND is so rich with wind, but with the oil boom they are completely bought and paid for by fossil fuels these days. It will take a decade of oil prices below $35/barrel and everyone going broke to shake that loose.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big wind needs to buy a few politicians
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At some point we'll have to just send these farks six feet under for being anti-civilisation, anti-earth, anti-human pieces of trash, willing to destroy the planet for like $5. Fark em and their short term views. Fark them right in their assholes with giant pineapples.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we just shut off North Dakota entirely?  Let them sort their shiat out and then apply for readmission to the US.  They're the 25 year old "college student" of the US, living on handouts from more responsible relatives.  Bailing them out isn't working, so it's time to cut them off.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe Bismark can be sunk and that will be the end of this guy
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: At some point we'll have to just send these farks six feet under for being anti-civilisation, anti-earth, anti-human pieces of trash, willing to destroy the planet for like $5. Fark em and their short term views. Fark them right in their assholes with giant pineapples.


Or cacti.

/ paige no
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You have to remember, with some people it's not about what's right or wrong, what helps the planet or doesn't. It's about what they think defines them. There are multiple instances of coal miners being offered free training and a higher paying job once said training is complete, and they responded with "No, I want to dig coal." Coal is not just an energy source. It's a culture.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somebody is certainly in the pockets of the Oil Companies and needs to be fired. I'd consider that a conflict of interest. People need to start slamming back on all of the goodies coal is getting, especially since it is the dirtiest fuel burned.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why the hell do we have two Dakotas and four Senators from there??
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IgG4: Regulatory capture in action. The thing that sucks is that I live east of ND so all their poison flows right into MN.

We will sue over that someday I am sure, and ND will spend what little treasure they have losing that battle. (or maybe we already have)

ND is so rich with wind, but with the oil boom they are completely bought and paid for by fossil fuels these days. It will take a decade of oil prices below $35/barrel and everyone going broke to shake that loose.


I've been out Bakken way to take photographs almost yearly since I returned from the rockpile (and because of a deeply weird fascination with horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing and the nighttime operation of anything complicated, dangerous or inherently bad for you).

The oil boom in North Dakota is long over. I think they have like one current fracking crew running? And maybe ten actual producing rigs? Something like that. Far below the requirements for profitability, at any rate.

American shale production costs are high; the break-even price for these particular investments is about $55/barrel. (eia.gov will have the pricing for ND light sweet crude but it hasn't hit $55/barrel in a loooong time.) And the Saudis - to say nothing of Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Russia - are not eager to see Bakken oil return to market in the volumes it was a decade ago. They will endeavor to prevent its return. Saudi Aramco in particular has proven itself more than willing to accept or create a lower per-barrel price if guarantees market share (and if that happens to shaft their geopolitical and commercial rivals in Iran and Russia at the same time, well ... welcome to The Oil Biz).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound very free markety.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey wait a minute... if we already have coal power subsidizing wind power, and then have wind power subsidizing coal power, we will have PERPETUAL MOTION and can use that to produce UNLIMITED FREE POWER simply by attaching turbines to the paperwork.

Brilliant!
 
