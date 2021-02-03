 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Gallant: uses his non-profit organisation to vaccinate people. Goofus: tells staff to quit if they don't like to work 18 hours/day, 6 days/week without any breaks. Sean Penn: manages to be both   (news.com.au) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously lacks whatever it takes to manage working people properly. It's a strange blindspot, for a guy whose heart seems to be in the right place. How can he not see how wrong it is to demand unhealthy levels of selflessness from employees, without commensurate consideration from their boss?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sean Penn acts like Sean Penn.  Film at Eleven.
//Charlize dodged a bullet.
//Sean Penn's Peen.  Not even once.
//Wonder if it's leathery and red, like the rest of him.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: He obviously lacks whatever it takes to manage working people properly. It's a strange blindspot, for a guy whose heart seems to be in the right place. How can he not see how wrong it is to demand unhealthy levels of selflessness from employees, without commensurate consideration from their boss?


Sean Penn's heart isn't in the right place. The guy is an asshole who made Madonna seem like the pleasant and reasonable person in their relationship.

He can choke on a bag of diseased otter cocks.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Wonder if it's leathery and red, like the rest of him.


I know what his asshole looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And here I always thought of Sean Penn as being level-leaded and mild mannered.
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lambskincoat: He obviously lacks whatever it takes to manage working people properly. It's a strange blindspot, for a guy whose heart seems to be in the right place. How can he not see how wrong it is to demand unhealthy levels of selflessness from employees, without commensurate consideration from their boss?

Sean Penn's heart isn't in the right place. The guy is an asshole who made Madonna seem like the pleasant and reasonable person in their relationship.

He can choke on a bag of diseased otter cocks.


And just how was Madonna unpleasant and an asshole during their relationship?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unikitty: gar1013: Lambskincoat: He obviously lacks whatever it takes to manage working people properly. It's a strange blindspot, for a guy whose heart seems to be in the right place. How can he not see how wrong it is to demand unhealthy levels of selflessness from employees, without commensurate consideration from their boss?

Sean Penn's heart isn't in the right place. The guy is an asshole who made Madonna seem like the pleasant and reasonable person in their relationship.

He can choke on a bag of diseased otter cocks.

And just how was Madonna unpleasant and an asshole during their relationship?


She's unpleasant and an asshole period.

But he's so much worse.

Try to keep up.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like you need to triple your workforce.
 
