Connecticut thinks it knows something about pizza
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They'd be correct.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
New Haven clam pizza is the tits
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MissFeasance: New Haven clam pizza is the tits


That's why I posted the link to Pepe's
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hell, yes!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay. There was a time when I, a former NYCer would biatch about this. 

CT Pizza, specifically New / North Haven Pizza, is excellent. Like, jaw-droppingly excellent. Be it Pepe's or Apizza, or whatever haunt you hit up, CT pizza hits it out the park.

What makes it Legendary however, is what drink you pair it with, and CT is the home of Foxon Park Soda.

I could go on for pages how great Foxon Park is by themselves. Put that together with CT Pizza, and it's blow your socks off fantastic.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Znuh: Okay. There was a time when I, a former NYCer would biatch about this.

CT Pizza, specifically New / North Haven Pizza, is excellent. Like, jaw-droppingly excellent. Be it Pepe's or Apizza, or whatever haunt you hit up, CT pizza hits it out the park.

What makes it Legendary however, is what drink you pair it with, and CT is the home of Foxon Park Soda.

I could go on for pages how great Foxon Park is by themselves. Put that together with CT Pizza, and it's blow your socks off fantastic.


This guy Foxon's

/every word true
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do not like white clam pizza, but New Haven style is great. Frank Pepe's is awesome and I've been meaning to take a minor side trip to the one in Chestnut Hill lately.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, guys!

(just took homemade pizza out of the oven.)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmmmmm clams
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shut up, Nutmeg
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connecticut style pizza....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course they know something about pizza! Pizza Hut has locations in all 50 states... including Connecticut.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Znuh: Okay. There was a time when I, a former NYCer would biatch about this. 

CT Pizza, specifically New / North Haven Pizza, is excellent. Like, jaw-droppingly excellent. Be it Pepe's or Apizza, or whatever haunt you hit up, CT pizza hits it out the park.

What makes it Legendary however, is what drink you pair it with, and CT is the home of Foxon Park Soda.

I could go on for pages how great Foxon Park is by themselves. Put that together with CT Pizza, and it's blow your socks off fantastic.


Their Gassosa is probably the best lemon lime soda I've ever had.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pineapple on pizza is a good thing.

Deal with it.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love when people act like where they live is the only place that does coal/wood fired pizza.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: They'd be correct.


Bless him, we need all the good Pepe's we can get.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I know about pizza is that it's random leftovers placed on a simple flour flatbread dough round and heated in an oven.  Like naan with toppings.  [business_cat.png]  I should open a naan-based pizzeria.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepe's!!! Grew up eating there although I have long since moved away. Still miss that pizza.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Pineapple on pizza is a good thing.

Deal with it.


Only if it's applied dry enough to have the pineapple carbonize around the edges. Otherwise it's mush on the pizza.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 394x750]


Thank you. Can't believe it took that long for someone to post that. Maybe nobody know where Mystic is.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beaujos.comView Full Size


Best pizza in North America:

BBQ sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeno, roasted garlic.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ha, when I first loaded it, the reader article was about allowing online ID renewal. And about a man killed in traffic last weekend.

I'm curious about the variety of pizza made by locals. From Bourdain, I know there's a Portuguese population. That could skew the style a bit to become regional.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [beaujos.com image 300x225]

Best pizza in North America:

BBQ sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeno, roasted garlic.


That pizza looks like Beau Jo's in Colorado.  I used to live about a block away from the Boulder location, which is now closed, which gave me a sad when I found out.  They even had gluten free pizza and beer.  Not that I ever ate any of that stuff, but at least I didn't feel bad inviting "gluten sensitive" people there.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious about the variety of pizza made by locals.


I'm gonna teach you the dirty secret of pizza, the one very few want to admit but is absolutely true: For the most part, there is no such thing as a local pizza.

I live in a smallish town in the NY metro area. I can get almost any "local" style of pizza I want without leaving my town - technically I have to go 100ft over the boarder into the next town to get coal-fired, but they still deliver here. I can get any style of crust, toppings, cheese, cooking style or sauce. And while sure, it might not be as good at *this place* as it is at *that place* that has more to do with quality of ingredients and skill of chefs than it does location.

I realize that's probably not true in Bumf*ck, Middle of Nowhere, but I can all but guarantee you it's true in any metropolitan area. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm gonna go put on my fire-proof suit because people really hate it when you point that out.

/same applies for almost any "regional" style of food
 
recombobulator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

recombobulator: BuckTurgidson: [beaujos.com image 300x225]

Best pizza in North America:

BBQ sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeno, roasted garlic.

That pizza looks like Beau Jo's in Colorado.  I used to live about a block away from the Boulder location, which is now closed, which gave me a sad when I found out.  They even had gluten free pizza and beer.  Not that I ever ate any of that stuff, but at least I didn't feel bad inviting "gluten sensitive" people there.


Aha, it is Beau Jo's.  I used the one weird trick that Biden doesn't want you to know about (mousing over the image and seeing the origin) to figure that out myself.  That, and the pizza looks exactly like theirs, and not a lot of pizza places give you honey to put on the crust.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

recombobulator: recombobulator: BuckTurgidson: [beaujos.com image 300x225]

Best pizza in North America:

BBQ sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeno, roasted garlic.

That pizza looks like Beau Jo's in Colorado.  I used to live about a block away from the Boulder location, which is now closed, which gave me a sad when I found out.  They even had gluten free pizza and beer.  Not that I ever ate any of that stuff, but at least I didn't feel bad inviting "gluten sensitive" people there.

Aha, it is Beau Jo's.  I used the one weird trick that Biden doesn't want you to know about (mousing over the image and seeing the origin) to figure that out myself.  That, and the pizza looks exactly like theirs, and not a lot of pizza places give you honey to put on the crust.


Beau Jo's it is, sir, and I support all you say.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 850x850]


That map is hilarious, it's got "Toxic" for pizza going right through the North End of Boston.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: recombobulator: recombobulator: BuckTurgidson: [beaujos.com image 300x225]

Best pizza in North America:

BBQ sauce, shrimp, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeno, roasted garlic.

That pizza looks like Beau Jo's in Colorado.  I used to live about a block away from the Boulder location, which is now closed, which gave me a sad when I found out.  They even had gluten free pizza and beer.  Not that I ever ate any of that stuff, but at least I didn't feel bad inviting "gluten sensitive" people there.

Aha, it is Beau Jo's.  I used the one weird trick that Biden doesn't want you to know about (mousing over the image and seeing the origin) to figure that out myself.  That, and the pizza looks exactly like theirs, and not a lot of pizza places give you honey to put on the crust.

Beau Jo's it is, sir, and I support all you say.


I move out of state for a few years and all of my favorite drunk food places close.  Beau Jo's in Boulder.  New York Pizza in Louisville.  Even Silver Mine Subs seems to have completely vanished from the area.  It's like I was singlehandedly propping up the drunk food market in Boulder, which seems hard to believe given that it's a college town.  Even the Pizza Hut in Lafayette has closed.
 
SteveGrogansGoat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: kdawg7736: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

That map is hilarious, it's got "Toxic" for pizza going right through the North End of Boston.
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Have you had pizza from the North End? Yeesh. Pizza from Provdinze is OK, so long as you get one that's wood fired on bof sides afore the sauce anda cheese anda toppinz is put onna. Or you get it at a gas station, olive oil and tomato paste on a thick, bready crust. At room temp.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

recombobulator: New York Pizza in Louisville


Make that Pizza King.
 
