 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   It's not a space laser, but damn   (jpost.com) divider line
29
    More: News, White supremacy, Ku Klux Klan, Racism, white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, white supremacist imagery, phone number, Neo-Nazi, email addresses  
•       •       •

1135 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2021 at 12:53 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow! Go get 'em. That was a fun read!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leader of a KKK group is a convicted pedo. I am shocked.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm very heartened to have them fighting the TX Nazis and police.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I vote we give them a space laser.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MTG:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they out the dyslexic one that hates gingers?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to break the brains of all of those pro-Israel, anti-Antifa, conservatives on Facebook.  HaHa, indeed.
 
Number 216
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hero tag needed
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and a link to his page on the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, where he is registered for having raped a 14-year-old girl.Because of course he farking has...
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IgG4: Leader of a KKK group is a convicted pedo. I am shocked.


And even if he's not a convicted pedo, who gives a f*ck?  He's still Nazi trash.

See how he likes being called out for terrible things he hasn't done.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That is awesome.

/ wish they included a link to donate
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess all of the military aid we send them does pay some small dividends after all. Keep this up, please and thank you.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: Leader of a KKK group is a convicted pedo. I am shocked.


This is my shocked face. It's also my normal face.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With that list of phone numbers, I wonder if they have considered an extended warranty for their 2004 or newer vehicle?
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Therion: I vote we give them a space laser.


I think they should have a space weapon. If they promise to be nice, perhaps a RFG.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bubbe Antifa approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/legit quote
//from portland blm protests last summer
///wish I had made a note of her name
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hyperbole
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They hacked a group that had probably 10 members and no visibility and just created a zeitgeist moment that will bring all the other racists to them.  Good job dumbasses.
 
rfenster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thehonestkitchen.comView Full Size

The article didn't mention his Fark handle, though...
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We have informed local law enforcement about these dangerous men, we even contacted the mayor of DeKalb, as well as the police. Same with Upshur county sheriff," Hayalim Almonim told the Post. "Thus far, they have made no moves, and we suspect local law enforcement sympathy or involvement."

If local isn't being cooperative, I have a friend in federal law enforcement.

/ consider it a mitzvah
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/good
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bulworth Racial Deconstruction
Youtube pmNFDJgPrRI
nsfw language
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hyperbole: They hacked a group that had probably 10 members and no visibility ...


They're nazis, silly, not ninjas.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pmNFDJgP​rRI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] nsfw language


I like Bulworth more, but its premise was from this film if you're interested.
The Assassination BureauIMdB
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He is a convicted rapist and pedophile, but he owns a gun store! I thought felons couldn't own guns. But he can own an entire store of guns?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dsmith42: He is a convicted rapist and pedophile, but he owns a gun store! I thought felons couldn't own guns. But he can own an entire store of guns?


USA: gun store owner
Rest of the World: arms dealer

Interesting...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.