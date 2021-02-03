 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Parler CEO released by Parler Board, excited to announce new site mein kampfy space   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there was any doubt about it:

"On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could you say he's been...cancelled?!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hahahaha!!! I hope they name Bongwater as CEO.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: If there was any doubt about it:

"On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,"


She probably put a lot of thought into that, if you know what I mean.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: thorpe: If there was any doubt about it:

"On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,"

She probably put a lot of thought into that, if you know what I mean.


Her daddy owes like $8 billion to the IRS. I'm hoping they finally seize all their shiat.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i already forgot what this is
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha!!! I hope they name Bongwater as CEO.


Bongie put out a four part video claiming that he was for free speech and a stable platform before anyone and..  I don't give a shiat about the rest, I refused to listen to it.

Crazy alien lady will probably just shut it down and take the tax write-off.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not seeing it coming.
 
davynelson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you guise made me laff

so fark you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$5.00 says this was a factor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What an ill-fitting skin suit on a Gray looks like

news.artnet.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: i already forgot what this is


That's the idea.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He runs it from here:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WTF does this even mean? it's unspecific of course because he's a coward. did Mercer want there to be a tail moderation or nah? He's useless and she's a demon. trump people and republicans in general are kay horrible.

FTA:
"Over the past few months, I've met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation," Matze wrote."
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TIL there's a Parler board.

Imagine telling people at the party: "Oh, I'm keeping busy, on a couple of boards."

"Oh really? That's great, which boards?"

"Parler"

(three beats and an awkward look) "O....kay......"
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Parler...favored free speech"

""a more effective approach to content moderation," Matze wrote."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kkinnison: What an ill-fitting skin suit on a Gray looks like

[news.artnet.com image 768x728]


Why the long face?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone here remember Gab?
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Parler did not embrace free speech. It embraced uncontrolled speech.

So, think of it this way.

A local fine arts club sponsors a free form dance performance. All are welcome. There is no requirement. You can line dance, ballet dance, or pole dance. The rule is Express yourself.

So, some dude walks in and starts doing slam dancing. He gets in the face of other dancers and yells at them. He slams them down if they try their own dance form. He is aggressive, hateful, and his dance has really no value. It is literally him smashing tomatoes and yelling "this is another dancers head!".

So, the fine arts club says " um, look. If you want to slam other consenting adults cool, but not here. And, quite frankly, saying you  are killing all of us by smashing our symbolic heads is a little terrifying, so we are not gonna let you do that on our stage, "

That is not censorship. That is just someone saying we will not give you a venue, nor subject our own members to your douchebaggery.

Now, these parties who wish to smash tomatoes as symbolic heads and holler aggressive thoughts find another person who is willing to amplify and organize their thoughts. This entity is a higher rank, but are beholden to the owner of a number of venues. they can see though what these douchebags have done to the fine arts club. So, they say, "fark that, we aint letting you do this on our stage either."

There is not a single 1st amendment violation in this scenario. For the record, in the early 2000s when the dixie chicks were taken off clear channel for talking shiat about Bush, i read this board as a lurker and thought the same thing. It ain't freaking censorship or a 1st amendment situation. You are being motherfarking canceled that is all.

Cancel culture aint new you younguns. shiat been done for 2000. years. The level of smackdown lf csnceled is just relative to time snd space.
 
