Train to be a pilot. A very slow pilot
7
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part about being a hot air balloon pilot is having to tell your parents that your gay.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My personal problem was they decided to open recruitment to a "generalized" population when there were too many white men with air traffic control certs
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balloon operation and crew is actually a bit on the risky side.  My wife busted her jaw when a landing went sour due to sudden rough weather.  She doesn't regret it, just wishes there was a little less slack in her safety line.

I can't wait for balloon fiesta to happen again.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never considered the balloon guys to be "pilots".

/ more a free-floating elevator operator
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a hot air balloon pilot might look like

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: Never considered the balloon guys to be "pilots".

/ more a free-floating elevator operator


They're aeronauts, silly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want to be a hot air balloon fighter pilot.

/Buzz the tower
//"Negative, Fluff Rider, the pattern is full"
///Blasts by at a brisk walking pace
 
