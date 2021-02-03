 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 New York)   Breaking bulletin from NYC Test-and-Trace-mitter on how we're doing: our COVID Czar has COVID   (fox5ny.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, Dr. Dave Chokshi, New York City's health commissioner, NEW YORK, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Dr. Chokshi, public service announcemets, mild symptoms  
Sid Deuces
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nothing like first hand experience to guide decision making.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Would you eat at a restaurant where the chef doesn't taste the sauce?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The people in charge of preventing Covid, have gotten Covid.

The pandemic will be completed in an entirely different style, at great expense, and at the last minute.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Choski called his own diagnosis a reminder "that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill."

.
All of which he was no doubt doing, and a fat lot of good it did him.
 
