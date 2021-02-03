 Skip to content
(The Hill)   It's just like "Footloose", if Kevin Bacon's character was a suicidal dumbass   (thehill.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylorsville High School student Caitlin Bone addressed the Granite School District's board at a Tuesday meeting, calling on members to reinstate dances, along with safety measures to ensure high school students can safely experience the tradition.

The full text of her speech was posted online, and it's somewhat inspiring:

"From the oldest of times, people danced for a number of reasons. They danced in prayer or so that their crops would be plentiful or so their hunt would be good. They danced to celebrate. And they danced to stay physically fit and show their community spirit. And that, that is the dancing that we're talking about. Aren't we told in gym class: Move your bodies so that you have at least 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity per day?" And don't we learn during Spirit Week the importance of staying connected with our community, our class? And what do you learn from those who lead us in this, our cheerleaders. What do they do? They dance before the school at every game, cheering with all their might, leaping and kicking, leaping and kicking before their class. Leaping and kicking! Dr. Fauci assures us that there is a time to responsibly gather. A time to mask and a time to socially distance. A time to be quarantine, yes, but there is a time to dance. And there was a time for closing school activities, but not anymore. See, this is our time to dance. It is our way of ... of keeping ourselves healthy. Of remaining defiant in the face of covid. It's the way it was before the pandemic. It's the way it's always been. It's the way it should be now."
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
an effort to restore a tradition held sacred by many young people: school dances.

By many young people who are going to peak in high school.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go for it. Just be sure to keep 6 feet between each other when dancing, especially slow dancing. :-D
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Slowest suicide attempt EVER....

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait. What if restrictions on dancing was originally because of pandemic? And people just forgot?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: an effort to restore a tradition held sacred by many young people: school dances.

By many young people who are going to peak in high school.


A couple years back one of my friends went to our 30th high school reunion and he coined a phrase that made me laugh, "The Glory Days Choir." Apparently there was a group of people who peaked in high school who spent most of the night just talking about their glory days and not really talking about what they were doing these days. 


Bruce Springsteen - Glory Days (Official Video)
Youtube 6vQpW9XRiyM
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I grew up in the 80s but somehow managed to never see Footloose. At my 20th reunion in 2009, I included that tidbit on a form we all filled out with info about our lives, and people were aghast. I did see Red Dawn about twenty times though, so I think that makes up for it. WOLVERINES!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, the virus is just like the flu, or a bad cold, or a democrat hoax, or a conspiracy by the One World Government, or a devious plan by the shape shifting lizards known as Hillary and Obama, or......
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pre-Covid, us teachers were forced into dance supervision duty rotation (here in Utah also). I don't know what this teen thinks is happening at school dances but dancing isn't one of them. Not being critical. I don't dance at clubs anymore but when I did I'm pretty sure it wasn't dancing either.

Someone needs to make one of those "this is what my mom thinks I do at a school dance" pictographs. Could be entertaining.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well, to be fair, the virus is just like the flu, or a bad cold, or a democrat hoax, or a conspiracy by the One World Government, or a devious plan by the shape shifting lizards known as Hillary and Obama, or......


Why exactly are people scared of one world government? Especially if it's military is United States soldiers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powhound: Pre-Covid, us teachers were forced into dance supervision duty rotation (here in Utah also). I don't know what this teen thinks is happening at school dances but dancing isn't one of them. Not being critical. I don't dance at clubs anymore but when I did I'm pretty sure it wasn't dancing either.

Someone needs to make one of those "this is what my mom thinks I do at a school dance" pictographs. Could be entertaining.


Are you saying he wants to finger bang old Cotton crotch?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sacred.  Yeah.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In 2021, you're all nerds.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go without school dances for one year.


This isn't the draft.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Caitlin Bone.

I guess if this was fictional, that would be a good name for an anti-science, Footloose-loving dance aficionado out to tempt and test a locale's safe-at-home prurient mores.

She has heart, but she's wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nah, fire up your favorite streaming service and polish those moves until you can go out and boogie in style...

Green Onions - Booker T & the MG's
Youtube OQgftmOeK_c
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Slowest suicide attempt EVER....

[i.imgur.com image 480x270]


Excellent song though!
 
