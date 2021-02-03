 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   One way how to help end COVID-19, if you make an appointment to receive a vacination - SHOW THE FARK UP TO GET YOUR SHOT Otherwise the vaccine is more than likely to be thrown out   (tucson.com) divider line
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark, why does this seem like something Anti-Vaxxers would do to fark with everyone
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If there is vaccine going to waste, why aren't they outside the building flagging down random people.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thawed but unopened vials are good for several days in a refrigerator.

Clinics should have some sort of a standby list to finish off any partial vials left over at the end of the day, even if it involves offering doses to people who wouldn't otherwise qualify yet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We waste everything in this country.
 
Corvus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They don't have a group of people waiting in case that people don't show up?

How stupid are these people?
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got my first shot last night, about 30 minutes before the clinic closed.  The staff were counting how many doses were left (3) and how many people had no-showed, then debated calling people on their "standby" list or giving the no-shows another 15 minutes to arrive.  They said its a game they play each night.  Despite it being 7:30 at night, almost closing time, and very slow (only half a dozen patients in there with me), none of the staff were jumping at the chance to go home.  Quite the opposite, they were all happy to be there getting shots into arms.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aar1012: fark, why does this seem like something Anti-Vaxxers would do to fark with everyone


Get out of my head.

\But seriously, the anti-vaxxers are probably behind this shiat
 
Corvus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Clinics should have some sort of a standby list to finish off any partial vials left over at the end of the day, even if it involves offering doses to people who wouldn't otherwise qualify yet.


Thanks STAND-BY that's the word I was looking for!!!

Everyone else in the world knows how to solve this issue.

You check "Are you willing to wait stand by" - you call in those people who are also high on the list.

It's not rocket science.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They need to quit worrying about eligibility at that point and just give them out to whoever is around if they have extra for some reason. hold up a sign on the street like when schools do those car washes or something.

Stupid to throw them out just because you couldn't find "eligible" people.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait. So every single person giving shots and near them has already been poked? FML. You all make things stupid on fault. So kinda poison pill.
Just poke who ever is handy. WTF? Hell have a wait list. And a stand by in the park across the street. WTF?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Corvus: Ivo Shandor: Clinics should have some sort of a standby list to finish off any partial vials left over at the end of the day, even if it involves offering doses to people who wouldn't otherwise qualify yet.

Thanks STAND-BY that's the word I was looking for!!!

Everyone else in the world knows how to solve this issue.

You check "Are you willing to wait stand by" - you call in those people who are also high on the list.

It's not rocket science.


FTFA: Moseley said the county has administered leftover doses to volunteers and others who are eligible for the vaccine and on standby to help prevent waste.

The trouble is too many people get all butthurt if someone gets a shot before they "deserve" it, so we end up throwing it out to avoid twitter lynch mobs.
 
sforce
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Emergency wait lists, no restrictions 18+ - text me, I can be there within the drive time +2 minutes.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My wife was set to get the COVID vaccine because of some work stuff happening where she would need to visit the elderly and anyway she gets it scheduled through whoever in charge of her and she gets the paperwork two days before the scheduled shot...

What's one of the boxes she has to check?

If she received another vaccine within the past two weeks. She did get an unrelated vaccination within the past two weeks. Boom-disqualified. Not her fault.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sforce: Emergency wait lists, no restrictions 18+ - text me, I can be there within the drive time +2 minutes.


THIS
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Thawed but unopened vials are good for several days in a refrigerator.

Clinics should have some sort of a standby list to finish off any partial vials left over at the end of the day, even if it involves offering doses to people who wouldn't otherwise qualify yet.


I would love to have this available. I'm three minutes from a clinic and under the current plan will be lucky to get vaccinated before May.  No idea when my wife can get scheduled.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Aar1012: fark, why does this seem like something Anti-Vaxxers would do to fark with everyone


Hedge fund managers.
 
