(Sydney Morning Herald)   America: Over 430,000 coronavirus deaths. Vermont: 172 of those. "How Vermont crushed the coronavirus" Cool tag beats Sappy, 'cause 'taint sugarin' season yet   (smh.com.au) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Burlington, Vermont, Republican Party, Vermont, United States, Democratic Party, U.S. state, Jim Douglas, US state  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 5:03 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remeber when all these Libertarians were going to move to Vermont so they could take over the government and create a Libertarian Utopia?

I can't imagine the train wreck that would have happened if they'd succeeded.

And I really can't imagine the train wreck that would happen when covid came.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site subby. You're a cheeky monkey sliding in taint sugar like that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shut up you friggin' dumb maple farmers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The answer is oversized mittens, isn't it?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Vermont?

akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The answer is oversized mittens, isn't it?


An oversized mitten a day keeps the COVID away.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WHITE PRIVILEGE BERNIE WHARGARBLEGARBLE
 
NetOwl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The world already has a libertarian paradise.  Any American libertarians are welcome to try Somalia.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost as if rational, considerate people who keep to themselves have superimmunity!
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They've done pretty well, but they are in the heat of it now compared to earlier this year. This is a pic of Windsor county. I live in Sullivan county across the river in NH, and its the same for us higher community transmission than we've ever had in the pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ayup. Er'ebody keep ta demselfs 'n that won't be na trouba.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See, this is what happens when wealthy, educated white people get to choose to build their own community!

Wait, that came out wrong.

Never mind.
 
dryknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't 172 about 1/5 of the population?
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be surprising.  All the MAGA jack offs move to New Hampshire.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Shouldn't be surprising.  All the MAGA jack offs move to New Hampshire.


A home in my neighborhood still has their Trump/Pence 2020 yard sign up.
 
Sheseala [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

https://newrepublic.com/article/15966​2​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

Well they did take over a town in New Hampshire.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Shouldn't be surprising.  All the MAGA jack offs move to New Hampshire.


Vermont is real rednecky or woodbuggers as the locals call 'em and very red outside of the population centers of Burlington, Brattleboro and Bennington. there was and still is "Take Vermont Back" sign after gay marriage became a thing.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Great_Milenko: Shouldn't be surprising.  All the MAGA jack offs move to New Hampshire.

Vermont is real rednecky or woodbuggers as the locals call 'em and very red outside of the population centers of Burlington, Brattleboro and Bennington. there was and still is "Take Vermont Back" sign after gay marriage became a thing.


You may even see a confederate flag from time to time!
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
YEAH BUT ITS AN ISOLATED ISLAND WITH A TINY POPULATION
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Subarus are like a vaccine?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because there's like 5,000 people in the state and they don't go out of their house for 10 months a year for fear of freezing to death?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Because there's like 5,000 people in the state and they don't go out of their house for 10 months a year for fear of freezing to death?


Vermonters only leave their homes for Subway, Dunkin', and Maple Creamies.

Fark-all else to do there, so I can't blame 'em.

/Burlington was alright, the rest was just perpetual Clackamas County
//Norwich sucks taint
///Fantastic roads though
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You got a future in What Ifs.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

https://newrepublic.com/article/159662​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

Well they did take over a town in New Hampshire.


Grafton isn't even a town... There's some weird cult there and a ton of murders being investigated too.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

you can pass on a double yellow line, unless there is a no passing sign. If you visit again and like driving.
 
