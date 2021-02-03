 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   The MTA is thinking of pedestrians while beating its pendulous sacks with shovels   (gothamist.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird, New York City Subway, New York City, MTA spokesperson Tim Minton, Public transport, nylon nets, piles of snow, New Yorkers, alarming aerial snow dunes  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 5:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you sure you want to do that, bud
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 661x496]

you sure you want to do that, bud


I've touched nastier-looking pendulous sacks before.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Im surprised the snow is not being melted by the many steaming piles of excrement one finds near the rail lines.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That takes balls.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh it's fine for those pendulous sacks of white stuff to be photoed, but I share one photo of mine and I get fired.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Propane heaters.... oh, wait....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just wait, guys.  Your pendulous sacks will eventually reach the water line...

/stand up before you flush
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live right by an elevated station, the falling debris I'm most worried about is homeless people emptying their piss bottles when the doors open. That's a biohazard, brother.

Seriously though, what kind of shiat is coming loose that they needed those nets in the first place? How long ago were the elevated portions of the 1 line built? Reconstruction?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: I live right by an elevated station, the falling debris I'm most worried about is homeless people emptying their piss bottles when the doors open. That's a biohazard, brother.

Seriously though, what kind of shiat is coming loose that they needed those nets in the first place? How long ago were the elevated portions of the 1 line built? Reconstruction?


shiat was falling off the flushing line all year in 2019 was the reason they went up
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: shiat was falling off the flushing line all year in 2019 was the reason they went up


Oh, okay. I didn't notice anything on the Jamaica and Liberty els by me, but it's entirely possible I'm really unobservant.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.