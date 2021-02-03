 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Meet Air Force Captain Sarah Kociuba, who will be spending several million dollars of taxpayer money to fly a squadron of bombers over some football game this weekend   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
44
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 03 Feb 2021 at 3:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kociuba, call sign "Gucci," will lead a formation in her B-2 Spirit

ha, that's awesome.  i live between two Navy fighter pilots.  one was callsign "Grog", the other "Poodle".  I wanted to get teh story on each but passed.  maybe i'll ask someday.

a fighter pilot called in to the adam carolla show once, and said his original callsign was due to his ethnicity;  half black and half jew.  He was dubbed "Dr. Dreidel".  Then he said when the CO got word of it he was like, "umm...yeah...that's a bit too much.   You gotta pick one or the other.  so he flew as "Doctor".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank you for your service.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, they have to fly the things for training purposes already? Right?

/are these the ones that can't fly in the rain?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I mean, they have to fly the things for training purposes already? Right?

/are these the ones that can't fly in the rain?


They're training people to think of flying death as perfectly natural.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: I mean, they have to fly the things for training purposes already? Right?

/are these the ones that can't fly in the rain?

They're training people to think of flying death as perfectly natural.


Well, it sort of is if you live in the wrong country in the Middle East.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some sort of sportsball event coming up this weekend?
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thats sure to make that crowd get hard.

Not the lady but the flying guns.

Side note, I grew up in Abilene, TX a few miles from the first base in the world to get the B1-B. A couple years later I watched one plow into a dusty field and explode while I was waiting for the school bus.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gubbo:   /are these the ones that can't fly in the rain?

No.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let the bodies hit the floor. Any chance they accidentally drop a bomb? LOL. Just kidding. Go local sports team. Woot.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Some sort of sportsball event coming up this weekend?


Apparently, not sure which one, though. I understand it is happening in Tampa Bay, FL, for whatever stupid reason. It's not like they have any good sportsball teams there, after all.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems a waste of time if no one is going to be able to see the B-2.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm still a HERMIT/ TROLL w/all the washin, wearin, distancin & coverin.....Yupperz you betcha bottom dollar I yam what I yam......just not Pip Eye the weird armed Sailor Man.......I'll Toke not Toot tho.....!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
/
Is it wrong to ask if she's cis? 🧐
Not that anything is wrong with that
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Coordinated time-target missions are actually really good training opportunities. This way, the B-2s can practice getting to targets at precise times and meeting up with refuelers.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd ask if they were going to Cincinnati, but the Bengals already bombed.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That b52 is goan be load.
 
imapirate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'd ask if they were going to Cincinnati, but the Bengals already bombed.


As a Bengals fan, I can appreciate this comment.

*kicks rocks*
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On one hand, that could be pretty cool.

On the other hand...seems like a waste.

On the other other hand...YEEEE HAAAA!!!!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

imapirate: Weatherkiss: I'd ask if they were going to Cincinnati, but the Bengals already bombed.

As a Bengals fan, I can appreciate this comment.

*kicks rocks*


It's okay. I'm a Bungles fan too.
 
lectos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 A drone strike on the Superbowl would be better.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: /are these the ones that can't fly in the rain?


That was the F-22, and that was fixed a decade ago.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's pretty impressive to fly more than one plane at the same time.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Coordinated time-target missions are actually really good training opportunities. This way, the B-2s can practice getting to targets at precise times and meeting up with refuelers.


Its also 3 different aircraft, from 3 different bases.
Lots of coordination.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lectos: A drone strike on the Superbowl would be better.


The ghost of Tom Clancy has entered the chat
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Kociuba, call sign "Gucci," will lead a formation in her B-2 Spirit

ha, that's awesome.  i live between two Navy fighter pilots.  one was callsign "Grog", the other "Poodle".  I wanted to get teh story on each but passed.  maybe i'll ask someday.

a fighter pilot called in to the adam carolla show once, and said his original callsign was due to his ethnicity;  half black and half jew.  He was dubbed "Dr. Dreidel".  Then he said when the CO got word of it he was like, "umm...yeah...that's a bit too much.   You gotta pick one or the other.  so he flew as "Doctor".


I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.
 
vonster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.


the only real rule is you can't name yourself.  i read a story where after a training hop, one unfortunate pilot said soethinig like, "man, did you see me today?  i was like a shark up there today."

his name later became "Guppy".
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Really cool.  It's rare I'm sorry I'm not in Tampa, but I'd like to see this formation.
Pedant moment on the article, specifically the photo caption.  "Female bomber pilot leading Super Bowl flyover"
If the gender of the pilot is important (and it shouldn't be at this point), wouldn't that word be "woman" rather than female?
I mean, female applies to half the mammals, half of most fauna in other classes, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, and some plants.  Adult humans who happen to be female are women, right?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.

the only real rule is you can't name yourself.  i read a story where after a training hop, one unfortunate pilot said soethinig like, "man, did you see me today?  i was like a shark up there today."

his name later became "Guppy".


I liked the guy who went by "Yoda". Not because he was an old and wise badass or anything, but because he had really big ears.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: rickythepenguin: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.

the only real rule is you can't name yourself.  i read a story where after a training hop, one unfortunate pilot said soethinig like, "man, did you see me today?  i was like a shark up there today."

his name later became "Guppy".

I liked the guy who went by "Yoda". Not because he was an old and wise badass or anything, but because he had really big ears.


Yep, either a riff on your name or something about you or something dumb you did

https://aviationhumor.net/the-100-mos​t​-creative-pilot-callsigns-with-explana​tions/
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.

the only real rule is you can't name yourself.  i read a story where after a training hop, one unfortunate pilot said soethinig like, "man, did you see me today?  i was like a shark up there today."

his name later became "Guppy".


"Call me anything you want, except 'Buttplug'" said the new pilot.
Yep, and even now, long into retirement, that's still his callsign. He owns it with pride.
/Mad he can't get that on a license plate.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've always heard their callsigns come from something embarrassing the pilot did in training. Also, nice to call out a Farker.

the only real rule is you can't name yourself.  i read a story where after a training hop, one unfortunate pilot said soethinig like, "man, did you see me today?  i was like a shark up there today."

his name later became "Guppy".


I love that he was trying so hard on that!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Really cool.  It's rare I'm sorry I'm not in Tampa, but I'd like to see this formation.
Pedant moment on the article, specifically the photo caption.  "Female bomber pilot leading Super Bowl flyover"
If the gender of the pilot is important (and it shouldn't be at this point), wouldn't that word be "woman" rather than female?
I mean, female applies to half the mammals, half of most fauna in other classes, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, and some plants.  Adult humans who happen to be female are women, right?


Hahaha.
That's actually completely incorrect.

The word female comes for the French for lady.
la femme !!!!!!
Hahahaha.
I'm 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The super bowl is this weekend? lol - had no idea.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I can dream
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: CrosswordWithAPen: Really cool.  It's rare I'm sorry I'm not in Tampa, but I'd like to see this formation.
Pedant moment on the article, specifically the photo caption.  "Female bomber pilot leading Super Bowl flyover"
If the gender of the pilot is important (and it shouldn't be at this point), wouldn't that word be "woman" rather than female?
I mean, female applies to half the mammals, half of most fauna in other classes, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, and some plants.  Adult humans who happen to be female are women, right?

Hahaha.
That's actually completely incorrect.

The word female comes for the French for lady.
la femme !!!!!!
Hahahaha.
I'm 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓


Well damn.  So what do we call half of the other species if "female" refers solely to humans?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image image 715x563]
/I can dream


😂🖤
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Some sort of sportsball event coming up this weekend?


Not just any event, a Superb event.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The super bowl is this weekend? lol - had no idea.


No shiat, me too!  I just found out when My wife asked me what snacks I wanted for the Super Bowl .
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I love that he was trying so hard on that!


CrosswordWithAPen: /Mad he can't get that on a license plate.


yeah, "Grog" has his squadron as his vanity plate. it's a long story but short version is, "Top Gun" (original) was filmed with his squadron. He's not credited but the squad helped the actors with uniforms and so on. He knows/knew the actual pilots that filmed the carrier landings. "yeah, i met all those actors. Tom Cruise, Iceman actor guy....heck, all of those folks. We all loved Meg ryan. She was just so sweet and down to earth. we just loved her.

"But that Kelly McGillis....she didn't like rubbing elbows with us 'common folk'.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: waxbeans: CrosswordWithAPen: Really cool.  It's rare I'm sorry I'm not in Tampa, but I'd like to see this formation.
Pedant moment on the article, specifically the photo caption.  "Female bomber pilot leading Super Bowl flyover"
If the gender of the pilot is important (and it shouldn't be at this point), wouldn't that word be "woman" rather than female?
I mean, female applies to half the mammals, half of most fauna in other classes, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, and some plants.  Adult humans who happen to be female are women, right?

Hahaha.
That's actually completely incorrect.

The word female comes for the French for lady.
la femme !!!!!!
Hahahaha.
I'm 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

Well damn.  So what do we call half of the other species if "female" refers solely to humans?


This happened because language is created by usage and by the stupid people speaking it not by a committee  of highly intelligent people.
Thus somewhere along the line some idiot assumed that female is the opposite of male (la femme ) despite the fact male and female  origins are different.
Language is not like math.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First off i would like to thank Captain Kociba and the rest of the pilots and crew on the squadron in question for their service.

Secondly i feel that flyovers of military aircraft should be restricted to state funerals and only then if the deceased had a connection to any branch of the us military.

While these flyovers can be used in part for training purposes i still think them a waste of taxpayer dollars so if you want one for your event you should have to pony up to cover the costs.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: CrosswordWithAPen: waxbeans: CrosswordWithAPen: Really cool.  It's rare I'm sorry I'm not in Tampa, but I'd like to see this formation.
Pedant moment on the article, specifically the photo caption.  "Female bomber pilot leading Super Bowl flyover"
If the gender of the pilot is important (and it shouldn't be at this point), wouldn't that word be "woman" rather than female?
I mean, female applies to half the mammals, half of most fauna in other classes, plumbing fixtures, electrical connectors, and some plants.  Adult humans who happen to be female are women, right?

Hahaha.
That's actually completely incorrect.

The word female comes for the French for lady.
la femme !!!!!!
Hahahaha.
I'm 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

Well damn.  So what do we call half of the other species if "female" refers solely to humans?

This happened because language is created by usage and by the stupid people speaking it not by a committee  of highly intelligent people.
Thus somewhere along the line some idiot assumed that female is the opposite of male (la femme ) despite the fact male and female  origins are different.
Language is not like math.


In fact. A lot of so called rules we're made up by idiots that wanted English to have rules and be beautiful like Latin.
Unfortunately that's not how that works.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She looks like an older captain marvel.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.