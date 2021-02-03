 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   DC no longer the nation's capital   (fox5dc.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From Fox I was expecting this to be something about President vs Anti-president
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr*mp closed his hotel?

/DNRTFA
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go long on bed bugs!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Trump left the White House, finally allowing the place to be fumigated.

The new bed bug capital of the US is Mar-a-Lago.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait this whole time I thought those were chocolate chips
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Washington DC......Now the Capital of Bed Bugs....just not a "Lip Smacker of a Vacation Hot Spot" I'd ever wanna part my Azz on their beds or chairs etc......not gonna be the first one to bring those lil Buggies home to my Roost!!!!!!

I'm out & back to my life as a TROLL/HERMIT.......
 
Trucker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump leaves office, and D.C. is no longer the bedbug capital.  Coincidence?
 
6nome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Night night. Don't let the bed bugs insurrect.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait this whole time I thought those were chocolate chips


Why would you think that?  They taste nothing like chocolate chips.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bedbugs
Youtube L2jgIQBzQZk


Lowell George (later of Little Feat) and the Factory as the Bedbugs in F Troop
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Bed bug" is Trump's penis nickname.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: waxbeans: Wait this whole time I thought those were chocolate chips

Why would you think that?  They taste nothing like chocolate chips.


How would I know? I just kept tossing them into the new cookie dough.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need to remove the names of slaveowners from our society. Also, Columbus exploited and massacred Native Americans, so we need a new name for this city.

/big fan of the city football team
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mar a lago?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: We need to remove the names of slaveowners from our society. Also, Columbus exploited and massacred Native Americans, so we need a new name for this city.

/big fan of the city football team


Since we already have the Washington Football Team, why not just rename the district to Washington Capital City or Washington Capital District?  Just have to change things to WCC or WCD instead of WDC.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Tr*mp closed his hotel?

/DNRTFA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trucker: Trump leaves office, and D.C. is no longer the bedbug capital.  Coincidence?


RowdyPants: Mar a lago?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still the nation's ballyhoo capital.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Trucker: Trump leaves office, and D.C. is no longer the bedbug capital.  Coincidence?

RowdyPants: Mar a lago?

[Fark user image 729x500]


Just because you post the same meme twice in a row thinking your clever does not, in fact, indicate you are anything close to or resembling in any way, clever. 

But I bet you're proud of yourself, aren't you? 
Yes you are. So proud. Who's a Proud Boy? YOU are! Wouldn't your mama be proud too if she could see you now...
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think you mean dc is no longer the capital.
 
