"Our professional content writers writes article writing, content writing, technical writing in a best manner. They also do online editing on clients website." -random quote found online. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, technically correct edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically correct is the best kind of correct, and technical writing is technically writing, although it's probably a bad idea to take too much in the way of artistic license when describing how to operate heavy machinery.  On the other hand, something that has the primary goal of educating a user or customer is always better if it's well-written and readable; we've all tried to follow bad instructions and seen the bad results.  Or had to wade through gibberish to make something work, which is just as bad.

The quote in the headline was one I found on GoodReads for 'Technical Writing Quotes' which I had been hoping would give me something inspiring or thoughtful, which it . . . certainly is, in a way.

Anyway, I've had little chance to get any actual fiction writing done in the past week, but I've generated probably 10K/words of design specs and user docs, not to mention loads of UML, so at least I'm keeping the writing gears oiled.  Hopefully, some future engineer will read my story of 'The Brave Little C++ Compiler That Could' and be inspired, or at least entertained*.

Writing Question of the Week:

What nonfiction or technical writing have you done?  Has your experience as a writer helped or hindered you?  Or alternatively, what horribad technical writing or instructions have you had to decode in order to make something work?

/Okay, in all honesty, I haven't put that in technical documentation yet.  Yet . . .
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
toraque:
Writing Question of the Week:

What nonfiction or technical writing have you done?

Aside from scientific papers as an undergrad and graduate student, legal briefs and memos, reports of hearings that I conducted, and technical instructions when I was a network administrator, none at all. None at all...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a technical writer, with a post-graduate certificate in Technical Writing. I've written software manuals, operational frameworks, and various other business or use-documents. I've also written some game rules for my Titanomachina game. Currently I'm whipping up some short fiction and snippets for background fluff.

/\
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

toraque: Writing Question of the Week:

What nonfiction or technical writing have you done?  Has your experience as a writer helped or hindered you?  Or alternatively, what horribad technical writing or instructions have you had to decode in order to make something work?


I've done nonfiction travel writing and sex/relationship writing. Both helped me. I've never done technical writing. I don't think I'd be very good at it.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I explain simple Constitutional concepts to Republicans on Facebook all the time.  Either I'm not any good at it or they are suffering from some sort of mental deficit, or both.  

Most of my non-fiction writing involves explaining some basic music theory principles to harmonica players.  I even started a book on it, with a sort of chatty feel to try to ease people who panic when they hear the words 'music theory' into it, but I've got ADHD and got distracted.  

Ooo... look, a shiny harmonica...
 
Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do dictionary and encyclopedia entries count?

I once reduced a twenty-odd page set of game rules to a ten-point, step-by-step single sheet that got people playing within two minutes of opening the box.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a developer and do technical documentation all the time. Mostly for other developers, not end-users, but I do document APIs. I'm decent at it but in no wise want to make a career of it.

My fiction stalled at the beginning of the year (general world chaos, plus a death in the family) but it's started back up and ideas are flowing. There's such a difference between revising and writing something new. When you make connections between more than one scene and can hold most of the plot in your head at once.
 
crozzo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to design residential subdivisions and a large part of that involved stormwater management. Along with the plan of your pond or swale or what have you, you had to submit a written report describing the watershed and soil types, existing and proposed drainage paths, and all sorts of other fascinating tidbits, as well as detailing the operation of the particular practice - how long the pond would retain the runoff from a ten-year storm or the residence time of the water flowing through this wonderful bio-filtration swale, isn't it lovely. All of this could be easily derived from the printouts of your submitted calculations - that's what you've based your report on, for christ sake - so really you were simply telling the reviewer what he was looking at.

Of course, from the reviewer's point of view, there has to be something wrong with your design that he must comment on, otherwise he may be considered superfluous to the process and replaced by a button. So it was always beneficial, on your first submittal, to alter some aspect of your plan to make it a little off in a minor way, such that the reviewer would be able to point out how deficient your design was. And you then changed it back to what it was to start with and Western civilization survives another crisis to continue its inevitable climb toward a brighter tomorrow. Cue the Triumphal March from Aida and roll the credits.
 
