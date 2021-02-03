 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Is everyone on now? Good, but before we hear updates there will be comments from some individuals who are quite giddy to be heard   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Goat, English-language films, 32-year-old, Zoom meetings, TheStart, Meeting, video-conferencing service's invitation system, scheduled meeting  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean to be herd.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See goat? Goat see.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit kidding around.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could just see an HR meeting that needed to be handled with kid gloves where this doesn't go over well.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will this work with my kids? Asking for a friend
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine going about a normal meeting.  Someone is going over projections that they talked about last meeting, and the one before. Then suddenly...

Screaming Goat
Youtube Ar-IEE_DIEo
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is going to come in handy during my next audit if I can time it right.
*Margaret the goat enters the chat*
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goats can eat poison ivy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.