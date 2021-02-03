 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Chicago)   Free yard furniture, sporting goods and easy free parking available on Chicago streets   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Space, English-language films, City, American films, unwritten rule, Weekend, Los Angeles, The Parking Space  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 6:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live, the city plows the streets. Weird, I know.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Until the resident of the house you parked in front of decides your car would look good in an impound yard.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
years ago i would drive around New York and New jersey in a large truck,
i loved running over the garbage cans, toys, and plastic things they would put out for others to ruin.

the only one that won, was the guy how put out a pickik table.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Where I live, the city plows the streets. Weird, I know.


The city plows the streets there.

With the cars still parked.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Where I live, the city plows the streets. Weird, I know.


Hard to plow the entire street with cars parked on it.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure, if you want the quickest way of being murdered.  Go right ahead and mess with the system.
 
thecatindat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Where I live, the city plows the streets. Weird, I know.


ah yes, Chicago, the city well known for their tolerance of lax snow plowing.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micha​e​l_Anthony_Bilandic

Do some reading before commenting next time.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTP 2: years ago i would drive around New York and New jersey in a large truck,
i loved running over the garbage cans, toys, and plastic things they would put out for others to ruin.

the only one that won, was the guy how put out a pickik table.


This doesn't happen in NY.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: years ago i would drive around New York and New jersey in a large truck,
i loved running over the garbage cans, toys, and plastic things they would put out for others to ruin.

the only one that won, was the guy how put out a pickik table.


Where in NYC did they do that? Wherever I lived, that was not a thing. And, most of those areas could have done that, since there were not many private spaces. It just wasn't done. I always saw it as: I dug my car out and did stuff and returned home. Oh, no. Someone parked in the spot I dug out from. I'll find another one that someone else dug out. It's kind of a pass-it-along situation. We all had to do the digging anyway.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this practice for the first couple days after a storm.  But fark the asshat that tries to turn it into trying to claim a street spot for the rest of the winter.
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My truck has 4x4 I do a bare minimum clean out and dare people to try to get into that spot.

/other car for work goes on the off street spot.
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Sure, if you want the quickest way of being murdered.  Go right ahead and mess with the system.


Yep.

You shovel 3'-4' of snow to get your car out, and you think you'll let some lazy featherbedder steal that work?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My friend saw this today.  Winner of dibs is the guy who put out his wife.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Grumpy Cat: WTP 2: years ago i would drive around New York and New jersey in a large truck,
i loved running over the garbage cans, toys, and plastic things they would put out for others to ruin.

the only one that won, was the guy how put out a pickik table.

Where in NYC did they do that? Wherever I lived, that was not a thing. And, most of those areas could have done that, since there were not many private spaces. It just wasn't done. I always saw it as: I dug my car out and did stuff and returned home. Oh, no. Someone parked in the spot I dug out from. I'll find another one that someone else dug out. It's kind of a pass-it-along situation. We all had to do the digging anyway.


People don't save spots in NYC.  I mean I'm sure some people might try but yeah, it's just not a thing here at all.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.