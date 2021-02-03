|
Fark NotNewsletters: Prepare yourself for a surge in toilet submissions
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-02-03 1:41:45 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Here's an anniversary that sneaks up on me every year: Sometime in the second week of February 1999, I started Fark. I'm not sure which day exactly, but according to the archives, the first dateable link was February 12th. I only posted one or two a day before that, so it was sometime around then.
Twenty-two years later we're still here, posting quite a few more than one to three links per day. Thanks for sticking with us - especially over the last year, which was quite the ordeal for all of us.
Speaking of which - last year in March was when the pandemic wiped out all our ad revenue. Thanks to a huge surge of TotalFark and BareFark signups and OhFark badges, I'm writing this note to you today. We wouldn't still be here without your support. Thanks so much to everyone who subscribed, and that includes everyone who might decide today's the day to pull the trigger.
A lesser anniversary that sneaks up on me every year: It's nearly the 17th anniversary of the Wardrobe Malfunction Super Bowl. Here's hoping Timberlake and Jackson get invited back in a couple of years
At 5 p.m. today, it's the Fark News Livestream. Lots of toilets in the news for some reason. I heard one of the two stories on NPR this morning. Still looking for a third to complete the trifecta.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Jack Sabbath thought a story about a woman who went on TV with a vulgar item behind her would be about a different awkward appearance
Ker_Thwap had no interest in taking a new drug to fight COVID-19
Mike_LowELL was offended by an error message pictured in a tweet
CarnySaur shared what was said at Robinhood before they limited trading of GameStop stocks
40 degree day advised a Farker who asked a question about pleasure aids
DarnoKonrad asked a question for Robinhood
mikaloyd helped someone who was confused about what was going on with investors
NikolaiFarkoff quoted a woman who claimed to be dressing "like a Muslim" to get out of wearing a mask
JRoo was angry when a teacher tweeted that Black people "don't want to work"
PaulRB defended Armie Hammer when he lost a role "due to the cannibalism allegations"
Smart:
Martian_Astronomer was inspired by SpockYouOut to see if Robinhood was allowed to do what they done did (bonus: great how those logins work together)
quo vadimus pointed out that saying it doesn't necessarily make it so
Brosephus shared evidence that good cops exist
Nuuu saw a possibly non-dickish reason for Robinhood to take charge of some of their users' accounts
orezona figured that having a $30,000 My Little Pony collection isn't the worst thing
Dr Dreidel brought up the historical existence of malevolent investing
NewportBarGuy told us that a less effective vaccine is still nothing to sneeze at
Notabunny shared an excellent story about seeing someone else's work and saying, "Let me show you how to do a better job"
skatedrifter summed up why a lot of people decided to get in on the stock war
CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at the grocery store
Smart: ms_lara_croft turned out to have the magical combination
Funny: bikkurikun had an unfortunate misunderstanding
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: JerseyTim figured out why a Farker's neighbor's car has a California license plate on the front and a Georgia one on the rear
Funny: merrillvillain was not shy about doing what needed to be done
Funny: merrillvillain hoped that buttercat's phone number is the speed of light
Smart: meat0918 told us why you can't describe orgasms without using any euphemisms
Funny: vegas_greaser pointed out something we all have in common
Bonus: CommieTaoist doesn't have to worry about one of the horsemen this week
Politics Funny:
common sense is an oxymoron remarked on Joe Biden's snappy reply to Peter Doocy
mrshowrules told us how to create unity in America
gopher321 figured that Josh Hawley is well acquainted with someone else's footwear
Ker_Thwap expected a different answer when Peter Doocy asked Biden what he and Putin had discussed
Zulu_as_Kono shared a story about a grocery store and a flag
Politics Smart:
Ken S. discussed the changing political makeup of Arizona
SpectroBoy spoke out against going overboard with your interests
Diogenes called out Rep. Chip Roy's demand that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologize to Ted Cruz
Smelly Pirate Hooker did not pity the fools
Jack Sabbath accused Republicans of being hypocrites
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Bernie a lift
noazark brought in some famous faces
proton removed an uninvited guest
i-dig found the perfect owner for this Bauhaus chair
I_Am_Weasel made a hip hop earworm
Nick Nostril designed a swimsuit
Octafrye got knotty with the bartender
RedZoneTuba showed a man who prefers women his own age
retrophil pitied the fool who doesn't have health insurance
RedZoneTuba's shirt needed to be tucked in
Fartist Friday: Show and tell: Inspirations
dothemath's photo of these young bikers was inspired by several photographers
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake:
This weekend I heard there'sa huge event: it's The Superb Owl. Using MS Paint or equivalent programs, create for us the most Superb-est Owl
Farktography: Backyard critters
Morchella found out how much peanut butter sandwich a woodchuck would eat
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Fark Weird News Quiz this week, which luckily did not require a software update on most devices. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 954, followed by Russell_Secord in second with 935 and EJ25T in third with 933. Tax Boy snagged fourth with 920, and edmo snuck into the top five with 919.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new product from Germany's Electric Brands with the name "eBussy," indicating their marketing department doesn't have access to Urban Dictionary. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that it was an electric vehicle with modular components, allowing it to transform from a three-person van to a flat-bed truck and several other options in between. Although judging from the size, I don't think the back seat is going to be associated with the Urban Dictionary definition of the name very much.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you'll be able to see the Trump Baby balloon that toured around the world for the past couple of years. 82% of quiztakers knew that it would be shown at the Museum of London, right up the road from where it first flew during a state visit to the UK by the 45th President. No word on if it still has the cell phone with the Twitter logo.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the upcoming HBO Max series "Julia" about the life and work of TV chef Julia Child. Only 51% of quiztakers knew that the name of her popular TV program was actually "The French Chef." Although Mrs. Child said she learned to cook from the book "The Joy of Cooking," she was not involved in its writing or production.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about what you'll find in a thesaurus. 92% of quiztakers knew that a thesaurus was a small bipedal lizard from the Cretaceous period that knew a lot of words with the same meaning, helping make his writings more enjoyable and popular than those of his contemporaries. Unfortunately, there was a mass death event thing and they all died and all we have left now are 324 words for "giant meteor."
If you missed out on the Quiz (which many did because I forgot to cross-post it to the Main page) you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
