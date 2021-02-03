 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Parts of the White Cliffs of Dover fall into the sea. In other news, parts of the White Cliffs of Dover are named for a prostitute   (twitter.com) divider line
36
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that wasn't that big.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.


That's what she said!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.


Yeah, I'm not sure that really qualifies as a "large part"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*** Eric Johnson - Cliffs of Dover - *** Guitaristpage.com
Youtube ZUECcou-34A
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Umm, they are chalk up against moving water.  They erode.  It's a thing.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.

That's what she said!


Not something I imagine you want to brag about, but ok.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZUECcou-​34A]


That lick was running through my head before I even saw your post.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: The Googles Do Nothing: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZUECcou-​34A]

That lick was running through my head before I even saw your post.


I have never been there, but if I do visit I think it would be bad ass to pull out my guitar and wail on this tune with my amp pointed out at the ocean as I stand on the edge.

Except I can't play that well.  But I can dream.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be the day I go back to Annandale.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess that's one way to combat ocean acidification.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chalk one up for chalk.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And if Cliffs of Dover slide into the ocean
Like the mystics and statistics say it will
I predict this motel will be standing until I pay my bill
 
Elzar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bend over, bend over the white Cliffs of Dover?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Land value just went up
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Engsit
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Earguy: That'll be the day I go back to Annandale.


I thought that was when California tumbled into the sea?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some of us remember when the Persian Gulf was dry land along with the English Channel.  The White Cliffs were called something else back then.  We all wore onions in our belts.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gravity, aint it amazing?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phalamir: Umm, they are chalk up against moving water.  They erode.  It's a thing.


So much for global warming!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The White Cliffs of Dover have been falling into the sea for a very long time. Also, they will continue falling into the sea for a very long time.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: The White Cliffs of Dover have been falling into the sea for a very long time. Also, they will continue falling into the sea for a very long time.


At least until the chalk runs out and the cliffs are actual hard stone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now this is what I call ERODING.....!!!!!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZUECcou-​34A]


Came here to post that, leaving satisfied.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: whither_apophis: arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.

That's what she said!

Not something I imagine you want to brag about, but ok.


She said that too!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Face Lifts of Dover. Look at all those age lines that just fell away.

I don't know why I just imagined that as a makeup commercial.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.


Did you just see the first chunk?  There's a bigger one that falls off later.  The fact that I waited for it gives me some encouragement for my attention span.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: arrogantbastich: whither_apophis: arrogantbastich: that wasn't that big.

That's what she said!

Not something I imagine you want to brag about, but ok.

She said that too!


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Storefront Hitchcock Airscape
Youtube YGVOx7NQPM4


Isle of Wight, not Dover, but the idea's the same.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame bird poop.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Samphire Ho is the name of my Cardi B pan flute cover band
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yawntastic
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that part was looking kind of dingy anyways.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kentflaps
 
