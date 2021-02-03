 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   NYC landmarks Underground Railroad stop in downtown Brooklyn. Transfer available to the B, Q and R   (gothamist.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Slavery in the United States, Thomas Truesdell House, Abolitionism, city's newest historic landmark, Duffield Street, former row house, Underground Railroad, home of the noted abolitionist Harriet  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL "landmark" has been verbed.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


Looks very historic and praiseworthy.  I'm sure glad this beautiful specimen will be preserved just as it is for all eternity, with no modifications allowed!

/prediction: it stays vacant until a bum burns it down within ten years
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: TIL "landmark" has been verbed.


it's been architected into one.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.